Nordstrom Just Discounted Over 28,000 Styles During Its Winter Sale—Save Big on Coach, UGG & Reformation

Though you might be on the lookout for Valentine’s Day and President’s Day weekend sales, don’t forget about Nordstrom’s Winter Sale. It’s live through February 20, with discounts of up to 80 percent. It’s rare to see markdowns run that high for any retailer, so you’re going to want to pounce on these deals as soon as you’re done browsing our top picks.

Because sifting through over 28,000 styles would take forever, we put together a list of products from celeb-loved brands like Barefoot Dreams, Reformation and Levi’s. We even sprinkled in some popular designer names like Versace and Prada.

From bags and sunglasses to dresses and slippers, don’t sleep on any of these discounts from Nordstrom’s huge sale. These deals won’t last forever, so start adding things to your cart, whether they’re for you or a loved one.

Coach Luna Soft Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag

Save 40 percent on this stunning, bright red Coach bag. Its crescent shape and brushed antique hardware will make this a mainstay in your collection.

UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

Get the iconic Fluff Yeahs for half-off at Nordstrom. They’re comfortable and stylish and come in various colors that are all on sale right now.

Levi’s Ribcage Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

When else are you going to find a pair of Levi’s jeans for under $50? This is your chance to take 55 percent off of this celeb-loved and fan-fave style.

Reformation Wilder High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

These jeans are soon to become your go-to pair of pants this spring. You could pair them with just about any neutral-toned top and blazer for the most put-together look.

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Derby

Marked down by nearly $100, the Audrick Platform Derby is super simple but has an edgy flair that’s giving major Wednesday Addams vibes.

Tory Burch Kira Small Chevron Camera Bag

Consider this Tory Burch bag a done deal when it’s more than $100 off. Its quilting is so sophisticated and the size is perfect for carrying your everyday essentials.

Versace Platform Bootie

Versace has become known for its double-platform shoes, with celebs wearing them left and right. Score the Platform Bootie for up to 50 percent off at Nordstrom.

Reformation Trieste Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan

It’s rare to find Reformation on sale, so stock up on styles from the brand during Nordstrom’s sale. This cardigan is the perfect transition piece for winter to spring. Grab it for an impressive 37 percent off.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Slipper

Wrap your feet in all of the coziness Barefoot Dreams has to offer with its plush slipper. Get the Carbon and Cream colorways on major sale.

Prada 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Accessorize with these Prada sunglasses that have such a classic silhouette and design. You’ll look so effortlessly chic with them on. Add them to your cart for 20 percent off.

Coach Leah Platform Loafer

Chunky loafers aren’t going away anytime soon, so why not add another pair to your rotation? It shouldn’t be just any shoe, though. Check out with Coach’s Leah Platform Loafer in this gorgeous green color.

Calvin Klein Alaina Faux Shearling Boot

If it’s still snowing where you are, elevate your winter shoe game with these Calvin Klein boots. They’re so comfy, warm and cute, which is hard to find in a winter boot.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe

Can’t get enough of this Oprah-approved brand? Lucky for you, so many more of its offerings are discounted during Nordstrom’s winter sale. Snuggle up in the CozyChic Side Tie Robe after you shower and as you get ready in the morning.

STAUD Bellamy Lace-Up Back Velvet Midi Dress

It’s not very often that you find a STAUD number for a whopping 60 percent off. Save hundreds of dollars on this velvet midi dress. Wear it to any special occasion or even to a wedding.

Cult Gaia Akilah Balloon Long Sleeve Front Cutout Plissé Dress

Looking for a dress that has that “wow” factor? Stop your search because this Cult Gaia dress is it. Snag it for over $400 off before the sale ends.