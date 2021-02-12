Nordstrom’s Epic Winter Sale Is on Now — Add These Items in Your Cart Before They Sell Out

Scroll To See More Images

In case you needed another long weekend sale to get you excited for Valentine’s Day/President’s Day, Nordstrom’s winter sale is now live and shippable (!!!). Sure, it’s definitely not Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, but rest assured — the discounts are still pretty impressive. We’re talking sitewide markdowns, spanning from luxe 2021 fashion trends to seriously chic home decor items from all of the top brands we love including Madewell, Topshop, Zella, Mario Badescu, Topshop, and Levi’s just to name a select few.

Best of all, the discounts are not only far-reaching across merchandise categories, but the discounts we’re looking at during this year’s epic Winter sale are pretty freaking generous, ranging anywhere between from between 30 to 60 percent off original retail prices — not bad, right? It’s basically the perfect excuse to stock up on fall fashion essentials, restock your go-to everyday beauty essentials, and perhaps invest in some new home furnishings for a seasonal refresh while prices are seriously slashed down.

Nordstrom’s winter sale will be going on from February 12 at 8 am PST to February 21 at 9 pm PST online, so you have plenty of excuses to do some massive guilt-free shopping during the three-day holiday weekend (oh, and, through the end of the month, basically). Hey, thanks, Nordys! Scroll through below to check out some of the discounted items from the epic Nordstrom Winter Sale that we’re currently prepping our carts with right now.

North Face Transit Down Puffer Jacket

North Face barely ever goes on sale, so it’s the perfect time to invest in a new puffer jacket.