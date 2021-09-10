Nordstrom’s Huge Summer Sale Is Ending Soon—10 Things We’re Adding To Our Cart ASAP

Scroll To See More Images

It seems like just yesterday summer was beginning and we were raving about Nordstrom’s splurge-worthy warm-weather sales, but somehow, our favorite season is coming to an end, and so are the savings. When most things in life come to a halt, we don’t usually get a head’s up about it, so we’re taking advantage of the time left for these occasions. We soaking up the sun and book a last-minute girls trips, throwing outdoor ‘Love Island’ watch parties, and (thankfully) making the most of the final days of Nordstrom’s Summer Sale.

A whopping 15,872 items are discounted right now, but these sales are ending soon. Like, in-two-days soon. So, we cut right to the chase and rounded up 10 of our absolute favorite items that you can get for a discount before it’s too late. These include designer hand bags that come in warm fall hues, high-end athleisure from a Taylor Swift-approved brand, and chunky jewelry that Hollywood is obsessed with.

10 Best Nordstrom Summer Sale 2021 Deals:

Our 10 picks start at $6 and none of them cost more than $120. They’re all ideal to wear during cool fall weather, but the majority can transition from season to season. Trust us, when it comes to sales, the best items to buy are the ones that you’ll never ever stop wearing. Read on below to see why these picks are the absolute best Nordstrom Summer Sale 2021 deals.

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote

Ever since Kendall Jenner became a prominent figurehead in Longchamp’s modern-day reign, the French brand has been a cool go-to for accessories and shoes. Our eyes are on this huge orange tote bag—the pumpkin tone is giving us NYFW energy in the best way. The pop of color will liven up the dullest of looks, plus the large bag can basically fit your entire life inside. Use it as a work purse, laptop carrier, or gym bag. No matter how, you’ll look good in the process.

Alo Real Sports Bra

Swifties, do you remember when Taylor Swift wore Alo’s now-iconic Motto leggings during her 1989 era? We simply haven’t been able to forget about it. Since then, Alo Yoga has been a prominent fav of Hollywood’s hottest yogis, and us lay-people. Usually, it’s hard to snag a sports bra from the brand that’s under $50, so we’re jumping on this one that’s now $43. The v-shaped contour is flattering on any-sized bust, and because it’s Alo, we can trust that the material is sweat-wicking, sculpting, and comfortable.

Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks

Yes, we all still need to be wearing face masks in crowded indoor spots. No, this doesn’t mean we have to suffer. Lighten up the whole situation by wearing a one of these coverings that surely represents your vibrant personality. Usually, this four-pack costs $25, but today you can get it for an impressive $5. Now that’s a bargain.

Yield Cypress CBD Double Wall Candle

If you’re not lighting up 25 different candles at once to cozy up your home in the fall or winter, you’re doing it wrong. Among the bunch should be this CBD juniper concoction. It’ll transport you to a relaxing, non-pandemic world in which we all wished we lived.

Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot

Just like Uggs, Hunter boots will always stay in style. Reason why? They’re incredibly useful and dependable in horrendous weather. These shorties would look so adorable paired with over-the-knee socks and a grungy dress. The whole look would give pop punk in the best way possible, all the while protecting your toes and socks from getting drenched.

Treasure & Bond Drop Shoulder Plaid Coat

It’s Fashion Rule #472 that every individual human should have a plaid statement coat for the fall. This one can be your for under $100. The black and white color combination ensures that you can literally pair it with everything in your closet, and the polyester material ensures that you will be kept warm while wearing it. It’s a win-win.

Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag

Coach is the comeback kid of 2021, and it’s all thanks to TikTok’s obsession with the brand’s puffy cloud purses. Now that these looks are back (and arguably better than ever), adding a wear-anywhere crossbody to your rotation would be a smart move. The simple look, statement chain, and bold yellow color are the trifecta of style.

Kendra Scott Zorte Split Hoop Earrings

Say what you want about #RushTok, but the sorority gals raised some good points. Among them: that Kendra Scott jewelry can be a go-to for any occasion. Take these gold hoops as an example. They’re classy enough to be worn to any upcoming weddings, but subtle enough to throw on with a pair of your favorite jeans.

Champion Crop Reverse Weave Sweatshirt

Anything Champion always brings with it a vintage vibe, and this cropped sweatshirt is no different. The crewneck look is something you’ll be able to reach for again and again. It’s ideal for layering under oversized graphic tees to create an edgy layered look in one simple step.

Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring

There are so many Baublebar fans in Hollywood, it’s hard to keep track. Perhaps the brand’s biggest is Julia Roberts. She’s been spotted in this ring on multiple occasions, and her influence is really taking a hold over us, because upon seeing it at this discounted price, we added it to cart in .2 seconds.