I’m A Fashion Writer & I’m Telling You This Underrated Nordstrom Brand Has The Best Summer Staples

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve been a Nordstrom fan since I was old enough to pick out my own pair of light-up sneakers from the kid’s shoe section. As I got older, I eventually moved from shopping in the kid’s section to spending Friday nights browsing the junior’s department—my favorite brand amongst the racks was always BP. for trendy, classic and reasonably priced pieces. Now, as a 25-year-old, I was pleasantly surprised to discover while shopping for Nordstrom summer picks that I’m still a huge BP. fan. If you’re like me and may have forgotten about the brand, let me remind you why it’s so great.

For starters, BP. is right on the pulse of what’s cool to be wearing right now. The brand covers dresses, denim, outerwear, pajamas, and accessories like hats, jewelry and sunglasses. Basically, if you could only shop from BP.’s selection, you’d be just fine and fashionable. BP. is also great at taking a staple item, like a classic black lug sole loafer, and putting a cute spin on it—I quickly added a pair of light pink loafers to my cart because I’d never seen a pair like them before.

The brand also carries a large size range. Most items are available in sizes XXS-4X and BP. even has a collection of items they consider “gender-inclusive” (though you don’t need the brand to dictate which department you want to shop in!). And finally, BP. is reasonably affordable. Most shoes, dresses and jeans are priced under $50 which makes it a great alternative to retailers like Free People or Revolve. I’ve rounded up my 11 favorite Nordstrom items below from BP. but I highly recommend spending some time scrolling through the whole site yourself. In the meantime, you’ll find me wearing the pink loafers with a matching prairie dress just in time for summer.

Shirred Puff Sleeve Cotton Prairie Dress

This girly white dress is a summer classic—you’ll want to wear it over and over again for warm days and dinners out.

Talon Sandal

This pair of sandals is the flip-flop-kitten heel combination of my dreams. They’re cute, comfortable and will give you an effortlessly cool vibe.

Wide Leg Jeans

Celebrities like Bella Hadid are obsessed with baggy wide-leg jeans and after you try this pair for under $50, you will be too.

Birdie Lug Sole Loafer

Just when you thought comfortable loafers couldn’t get any better, BP. made a pair in light pink. I’m obsessed with the shade and the cool metal detail on the heel.

Canvas Tote

Hot girls carry reusable tote bags and that’s a fact. This floral option would work to carry your laptop, groceries or gym clothes in.

Pointelle Tie Front Cardigan

This light knit cardigan is perfect for chillier nights spent at music festivals or in the backyard. The open tie means you can layer it over a tank or over a lace bralette.

Smocked Button-Up Shirt

A white button-up is great year-round, but for hotter temperatures, switching it out for this smocked button-up will keep you nice and cool.

Floral Print Midi Slipdress

A slip dress is the most versatile summer item you can have in your closet. I love how elegant the orange floral detail is on this plus-size slip dress. It’s available in sizes 1x-4x.

Slim Retro Shield Glasses

Sporty glasses are one of the biggest eyewear trends right now. Kim Kardashian is frequently seen wearing the Balenciaga version but you can’t beat this white pair for just $9.

Rib Organic Cotton Blend Pajamas

The line between loungewear and pajamas is very thin—I think this soft ribbed pajama set would look just as cute out at a coffee shop as it would in your bedroom. This cozy set comes in four colors.

Shirred Gingham Print Puff Sleeve Prairie Dress

Remember those pink loafers? This puff-sleeved pink dress would look adorable with them. It’s available in plus sizes 1X-4X.