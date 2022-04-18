I’m A Fashion Writer & These Are The 10 Things I’m Shopping on The Last Day of Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The end of every season marks an opportunity, a new beginning for fashion choices. Will my summer style lean towards sleek minimalism or ditsy florals and puff sleeves? Will I spend my evenings with a sequined bag in hand or my mornings at the farmer’s market with a trendy reusable tote? When considering my summer personas (and the outfits that go with them), I often find clarity when scrolling through Nordstrom’s site—and let me tell you, my answer becomes abundantly clear based on what’s on sale. Whenever Nordstrom’s spring sale comes around, my warm-weather fashion goals are easier to achieve than ever. And since today is the last day of the major event, I’m shopping for everything I can possibly find.

Nordstrom’s spring sale has thousands of items from skincare to shoes and they’re all up to 60 percent off. I guarantee that if you don’t at least browse the sale, you’ll end up with some retail-induced FOMO. Now a big website can be intimidating to weed through which is why I’ve already gone ahead and done the digging for you.

When approaching a big sale, I like to compartmentalize my purchases so I have a clear vision when scrolling through the site. I like to consider my realistic purchases (these are more necessary items) and then my aspirational purchases (aka splurges). Today in the realistic category, I was looking for season-less neutrals like high-quality tees, denim and versatile outerwear. In my splurge category, I was searching for wedding guest dresses and heels.

The picks are seriously too good to pass up so get shopping before the sale ends.

Ribbed Baby Tee

I had to do a double-take when I saw the price of this perfect baby tee. The ruffle edges are so cute and I simply can’t pass it up for under $5.

Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Cropped jeans are perfect for summer because they look amazing with sandals or heels. I would wear this pair with a flowy blouse.

Miranda Platform Ankle Strap Sandal

I added this pair of platform sandals to my cart at lightning speed. The style comes in seven colors and I honestly want them all.

Floral Jacquard Sundress

This floral sundress would look incredible with the heels linked above. Just like that, you’ve got a great ‘fit for a summer wedding.

Le Boutons d’Or Baguette Shoulder Bag

This is the ultimate splurge bag from the Nordstrom spring sale. The huge sequins will make any look stand out but are especially great for a night out.

Standard Classic Wayfarer 50mm Polarized

The perfect pair of classic Ray-Bans on sale? Sign me up! This pair goes with every look and therefore is a great accessory for summer travel.

Corduroy Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are the biggest pant trend for summer which is amazing because they are sporty, comfortable and work for many occasions. I love this orange pair’s pop of color.

Set of 3 Nylon Ripstop Totes

Hot girls use reusable tote bags and that’s a fact. This fruity set of three is perfect for the farmer’s market.

Cubic Zirconia Dainty Hoop Earrings

I love this dainty take on a classic gold hoop. The cubic zirconia stud also adds a little fun bling.

Faux Leather Dad Bomber

ICYMI, leather bomber jackets were the hot celeb item at Coachella. This oversized leather bomber is effortlessly cool.