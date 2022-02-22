8 Buys Our Fashion Team Is Eying From Nordstrom’s Winter Shoe Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You know the intense rush of buying concert tickets online? When you’re frantically refreshing the page to make sure you’re the first in the queue to get the seats you want? Well, that’s how we feel whenever Nordstrom has an online sale. And right now, the Winter Sale is in full swing, which means Nordstrom’s shoe sale section is looking extremely tempting. If you want to get some seriously good deals on footwear, time is of the essence.

The Nordstrom Winter Sale is especially wonderful because (despite the seasonal name) the items for sale complement a year-round wardrobe—whether you need boots to get you through the rest of winter or a spring sandal, it’s all on sale.

Here at StyleCaster, we’re on the hunt for evergreen pieces like loafers or Chelsea boots, staples that we always have in our closets, but unfortunately wear through rather quickly because we walk a lot as city gals. We started shopping the sale with the intention of only looking for necessities, but our minds quickly wandered towards springy heels when we saw so many designer options at a 50 percent discount.

We’d never gatekeep a good money-saving opportunity, which is why StyleCaster’s Fashion Team came together to compile our top sale picks. The sale even includes some styles we already own, like the shearling Coach clogs Bella has been rocking for the last few weeks and even her go-to winter black booties.

Between the two of us, we’ve got every season, style and price point covered. Keep scrolling for our favorite Nordstrom Winter Sale finds to shop now.

UGG Fluffette Slipper

“I started wearing slippers when I work from home, and now I simply can’t stop!I love that the UGG slippers last a long time without getting too worn out and am so excited that a pair is on sale,” says Fashion Writer Olivia.

Vince Camuto Renneya Block Heel Sandal

“Vince Camuto is my go-to for summer sandals, and these have been sitting patiently in a box in my room, just waiting for warm weather to strike,” shares Fashion Editor Bella.

Tory Burch Kiltie Loafer Pump

“I love that these loafers have a school-girl vibe with the heel, and an almost look vintage with the fringe and buckle detailing,” says Olivia. “I think that these are the perfect shoes to wear with a floral skirt or cuffed jeans.”

Coach Genuine Shearling Clog

“I picked these up on a whim and they’ve become the ultimate errands and around-the-house slip-ons for me,” says Bella. “There are a lot of super-luxury brands making similar shearling clogs, so the subtle Coach logo incorporation is a nice on-trend touch.”

Rag & Bone Quest Chelsea Boot

“Finding a pair of everyday boots that will last for years is the best feeling, finding them on sale is even better,” says Olivia. “I love the ombre-like shading these camel Chelsea boots have and just know I’d wear them to death.”

Open Edit Annalise Fringe Faux Leather Sandal

“I’m really into Open Edit’s footwear selection, and with over-the-top bling slated to be a top trend in 2022, I’m thinking these sparkly fringed sandals are a safe bet for spring and summer,” says Bella.

Manolo Blahnik Talitha Crisscross Sandal

“I saw these Manolo Blahnik heels on sale for 50 percent off and immediately stopped scrolling,” Olivia gushes. “I was looking for a pair of shoes to wear to upcoming summer weddings and I truly think these blue heels will go with all of my dress options. Plus, they look comfortable.”

Steve Madden Amulet Chain Bootie

“Behold the boots I’ve been wearing on repeat,” raves Bella. “Something about that (lightweight!) gold chain detail has made me toss my simpler black booties to the back of my closet.”