Nordstrom’s Epic Spring Sale Includes 50 Percent Off Madewell & Levi’s Jeans

Grab your credit card—Nordstrom’s Spring Sale 2021 is officially begun, and this year’s deals are on par with the type of markdowns you only see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping. Last year, Nordy’s offered bargain hunter up to 25 percent off all product categories, but this year’s sale event has discounts up to 70 percent off regular retail prices. Basically, this mid-year shopping event is the excuse you’ve been waiting for to refresh your wardrobe now that the world is starting to (slowly and safely) re-open again or re-decorate your home decor lineup as a reward for completing your spring cleaning to-do list (which I, admittedly, have not even started yet, BTW).

Not only are there hundreds of seriously-slashed discounts for on-trend fashion staples, but there’s also a huge assortment of luxury beauty and home item scores to be found as well. That’s right—nothing’s off-limits for this sale, y’all. Plus, now that so many covetable brands are starting to release items for the new season, there’s an even bigger assortment of sale items to take advantage of.

While the Nordstrom Spring sale is going on now through April 5, this is not to move slow on. If history repeats itself, all of the good stuff is bound to sell out fast, which means you’ll want to start adding all your favorite items to cart before your size, styles, and colorways of choice go out-of-stock. On April 6, all of the stellar markdowns will return back to their normal, non-sale price points, so now’s the time to make the move if there’s something you’ve had your eye on.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans

These legendary butt-lifting jeans are on sale for 60 percent off RN—run, don’t walk.

Rachel Parcell Faux Fur Slippers

These are so damn chic, I would probably wear them outside.

AFRM Shailene Sheer Long Sleeve Midi Dress

AFRM almost never gets marked down this much—take advantage of this cult-favorite while you can.

Madewell 10-Inch High Riser Skinny Jeans

These best-selling high-rise jeans are marked down a whopping 57 percent off. Hurry while all the sizes are still in stock!

Thread & Supply Shirt Jacket

This is the perfect shacket for spring.

Dry Bar Glassy & Classy Blowout Set

This Nordstrom-exclusive set (which is already a $267 value) is now $50 off.

Good American Good Jeans High Rise Jeans

StyleCaster’s own fashion and lifestyle editor loves Good American Jeans. Score a pair of your own while they’re 40 percent off.

Sonix Gen Gen 2 Bondir Beyond UV+03 Sanitizing Box

This cute little box sanitizes your phone, keys, glasses, etc. in minutes. No wipes required.