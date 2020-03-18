Nordstrom’s Entire Site Is 25% Off Right Now, and We’re Adding Everything to Our Carts

Scroll To See More Images

With retailers temporarily closing their brick and mortar stores left and right, there’s never been a better time to online shop. Budgets are are already pretty tight for many of us, but if you’ve got some extra cash to spend, it’s probably going toward clothing you’ll want to wear as soon as this entire WFH and social distancing ordeal is over. Nordstrom’s spring 2020 sale is the perfect excuse to sit on your couch and treat yourself to a little something special. You can score designer finds (in all sizes) for prices that won’t make your credit card shriek. Saving money and staying inside doesn’t have to be all bad, folks!

From chic going-out tops to the ever-trendy midi skirt, Nordstrom’s spring sale is truly full of incredible deals. Right now, so many items are 25 percent off of their original price, so you can feel good about your spending habits. As brands start to release their new spring and summer products, too, there’s even more to shop every waking moment. It’s a win/win situation, and your wallets are about to thank you for keeping things in check (without sacrificing style).

Below, you’ll find 13 adorable picks you find on sale on Nordstrom’s site right now. Nordstrom has recently become way more size-inclusive than ever, so no matter your size, you can save a few dollars by shopping at the retailer. Whether you have an itch to stock up your closet for spring or just love a good deal, the Nordstrom spring 2020 sale is here to grant all your fashion wishes.

1. Topshop Organza Sleeve Peplum Blouse, Originally $55 on Nordstrom

A chic and simple way to rock the puffy sleeves trend this spring and summer.

2. Gibson x International Women’s Day Musings of a Curvy Lady Sweetheart Dress, Originally $99 on Nordstrom

This might just be the perfect pink dress for any summer soiree.

3. ÉTICA Brooklyn Tie Dye Shirtdress, Originally $85 on Nordstrom

Tie-dye is in for spring and summer 2020, so get with it, friends.

4. Court & Row Ruffle Cuff Top, Originally $79 on Nordstrom

Pastels for spring are an obvious must-have.

5. Topshop Animal Print Long Sleeve Minidress, Originally $60 on Nordstrom

Get a little wild in this animal print mini dress.

6. Endless Summer by Free People Happiest When Sandy Romper, Originally $78 on Nordstrom

This romper is ideal for any beach situation that may come your way in the future.

7. Blu Pepper Belted Short Sleeve Eyelet Minidress, Originally $55 on Nordstrom

Puffy sleeves, eyelet details and the perfect spring pink? I’d say this dress has it all.

8. Court & Rowe Embroidered Gingham Cotton Button Up Blouse, Originally $79 on Nordstrom

Pink and gingham make the perfect pair in this adorable blouse.

9. Topshop Plaid Pleated Midi Skirt, Originally $75 on Nordstrom

Pair this on-trend pleated midi skirt with your favorite chunky sneakers or heels—You can’t go wrong.

10. Topshop Stripe Oversized Poplin Shirt, Originally $68 on Nordstrom

I’m a sucker for an oversized top, and this one takes the cake.

11. Gibson x International Women’s Day The Mom In Style Crop Wide Leg Pants, Originally $65 on Nordstrom

Polka dot pants for spring? Yes, please.

12. Steve Madden Lori Lace-Up Sandal, Originally $81.95 on Nordstrom

Strappy heels and sandals are trending for 2020, so might as well add a pair to your closet.

13. LEITH High Slit Sleeveless Midi Dress, Originally $79 on Nordstrom

That slit is H-O-T, hot.

