15 Nordstrom Sale Items We’re Adding to Our Carts This Presidents’ Day Weekend

Maggie Griswold
by
Whether we like to admit it or not, most of us are on some kind of budget. And while I typically go overboard each month on iced lattes and sweaters I don’t need in the Los Angeles heat, I still allow myself to have some spending money for new clothes. Of course, this budget isn’t exactly as high as I’d like it to be, but that’s why events such as Nordstrom’s 2020 Presidents’ Day sale exist. You can score designer finds (in all sizes) for prices that won’t make your credit card shriek. Saving money doesn’t have to be all bad, folks!

From chic going-out tops to the ever-trendy dad sneaker, Nordstrom’s sale section is truly full of incredible deals. Right now, so many items are 40 percent off of their original price, so you can feel good about your spending habits. As brands start to release their new spring products, their older items go on sale—which means we all get clothing we can wear for months to come at last season’s prices. It’s a win/win situation, and your wallets are about to thank you for keeping things in check (without sacrificing style).

Below, you’ll find 15 adorable picks you find on sale at Nordstrom this Presidents’ Day weekend. Nordstrom has recently become way more size-inclusive than ever, so no matter your size, you can save a few dollars by shopping at the retailer. Whether you have an itch to stock up your closet for spring or just love a good deal, the Nordstrom Presidents’ Day sale is here to grant all your fashion wishes.

Nordstrom President's Day Sale
Leith Shine Long Sleeve Button Front… $35.40
buy it

Leith Shine Long Sleeve Button Front Blouse, Originally $59

Nordstrom President's Day Sale
Treasure & Bond Cozy Hooded Cardigan $35.40
buy it

Treasure & Bond Cozy Hooded Cardigan, Originally $59

Nordstrom President's Day Sale
BLANKNYC Sweetheart Stripe Sweater $58.40
buy it

BLANKNYC Sweetheart Stripe Sweater, Originally $98

Nordstrom President's Day Sale
All In Favor Wide Leg Satin Pants $35.40
buy it

All In Favor Wide Leg Satin Pants, Originally $59

Nordstrom President's Day Sale
BP. Smocked Surplice Top $29.40
buy it

BP. Smocked Surplice Top, Originally $49

Nordstrom President's Day Sale
Sole Society Georgia Faux Leather… $38.96
buy it

Sole Society Georgia Faux Leather Backpack, Originally $64.95

Nordstrom President's Day Sale

Reformation Nikita Sweetheart Sundress $148.80
buy it

Reformation Nikita Sweetheart Sundress, Originally $248

Nordstrom President's Day Sale

Madewell The Alex Loafer $88.80
buy it

Madewell The Alex Loafer, Originally $148

Nordstrom President's Day Sale

Rachel Parcell Feminine Ruffle Top $53.40
buy it

Rachel Parcell Feminine Ruffle Top, Originally $89

Nordstrom President's Day Sale

Good American Electric Feel Mixed… $53.40
buy it

Good American Electric Feel Mixed Animal Print Biker Shorts, Originally $89

Nordstrom President's Day Sale

Michael Michael Kors Ballard Sneaker $98.98
buy it

Michael Michael Kors Ballard Sneaker, Originally $165

Nordstrom President's Day Sale

Sanctuary Playful Stripe Shaker Stitch… $53.40
buy it

Sanctuary Playful Stripe Shaker Stitch Sweater, Originally $89

Nordstrom President's Day Sale

BaubleBar Contessa Tassel Earrings $22.80
buy it

BaubleBar Contessa Tassel Earrings, Originally $38

Nordstrom President's Day Sale

Topshop Marsha Longline Belted Coat $84.99
buy it

Topshop Marsha Longline Belted Coat, Originally $170

Nordstrom President's Day Sale

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Transparent… $74.49
buy it

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Transparent Crossbody Bag, $149

 

