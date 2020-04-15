13 Sale Jewelry Pieces from Nordstrom That Will Dress Up Any Sweatpants Look

Whether you’ve been working from home and staying in sweats all day or managing to get dressed in actual street clothes, a little bit of jewelry can go a long way. Take any outfit, add some bling, and it can go from drab to fab (Yes, I just used that phrase in 2020. Get over it.) in mere seconds. Of course, if you’re anything like me, you might be feeling like your jewelry selection is not up to par. Luckily for all of us, though, Nordstrom’s jewelry sale is chock-full of adorable jewelry pieces. Prepare yourself, because you’re going to want to add every single item to your cart when you see these deals.

As a sucker for a good statement earring myself, I was delightfully surprised by how many pairs the Nordstrom sale has to offer right now. I can’t help but picture how cool some of these earrings would look with a simple gray sweatsuit for an upscale WFH look, or paired with a going-out outfit when social distancing is over. Any way you slice it, fans of trendy statement earrings will rejoice at this sale. Of course, if you’re more of a minimalist, or prefer bracelets over earrings, have no fear. This sale has so many chic options for you, too. Seriously, any jewelry-lover should check out this Nordstrom sale, because it’s beyond good.

Below, you’ll find 13 sale jewelry pieces from Nordstrom that have made their way into our hearts. From the statement earring—of course—to some updated takes on the classic gold hoop, these jewelry picks are ready to amp up every outfit you own. From pajamas to formalwear, there’s no shortage of ways you can wear these on-sale jewelry pieces.

1. Iberis Drop Earrings

Neutral doesn’t have to be boring, and these stunning beaded earrings are here to prove it.

2. Delicate Triple Layer Necklace

Pair this triple layer necklace with your favorite t-shirt or a gorgeous formal dress. You can’t go wrong.

3. Empire Drop Earrings

Looking the for the perfect statement earring for spring and summer? These colorful Lele Sadoughi earrings are here to join your jewelry collection.

4. Loves Me Knot Stud Earrings

These pretzel-shaped earrings are simple and a little bit quirky. It’s the perfect combination.

5. Ombré Crystal Stacked Frontal Necklace

Pair this gorgeous ombre necklace with a plain white tee to give it a pop of color.

6. Beaded Tassel Earrings

The pastel colors on these beaded tassel earrings make them perfect for spring and summer.

7. Parker Link Hoop Earrings

Step up your gold hoop game with these stunning link hoop earrings. We love a twist on a classic.

8. Double Broadway Bangle Bracelet

This double bangle bracelet is basically a two-for-one. You get two gorgeous bangles connected by a chic gold hoop.

9. Imitation Pearl Drop Earrings

These moon-and-star-covered earrings give me major Sailor Moon vibes—in the best way.

10. Imitation Pearl Hoop Earrings

What do you get when you combine chic gold hoop earrings with pearl earrings? These beautiful gold and pearl hoops, of course.

11. Elaina Birthstone Bracelet

Treat a friend (or yourself!) to an adorable and customized birthstone bracelet.

12. Westward Drop Stud Earrings

These turquoise and gold earrings are just the right amount of boho to amp up any OOTD—including sweats.

13. Resin Hoop Earrings

These cute resin hoop earrings are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe.

