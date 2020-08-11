BRB, Shopping All The Cozy Sleepwear From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Though it doesn’t take much to make us want to stay in bed all day, even the earliest of risers won’t be able to resist all the cozy sleepwear from Nordstrom’s 2020 anniversary sale. There’s just nothing quite like a pair of soft pajama pants or a pajama top that’s cute enough to wear with a pair of jeans as well as while you lounge around the house. And thankfully, Nordstrom has it all for us—at majorly marked down prices. If your plans for this weekend include binging your latest Netflix obsession while snuggled up in bed, you’re going to want to shop this sale ASAP.

As children, many us were outfitted with matching pajama sets, onesies or night gowns. As we grew older, though, this turned into oversized t-shirts and stretched-out sweats. When, exactly, did we decide to ditch cute pajamas for worn-out tees? Sure, they’re comfy, but so are PJs if you know where to score the softest fabrics (which, of course, we do). Frankly, we’re ready to change back to the good old days of actual pajamas—starting with all the adorable on-sale sleepwear from Nordstrom right now.

Whether you’re a morning person or someone who sleeps until at least noon, you’re going to want to snag some of this Nordstrom sleepwear. Pajamas are already a great investment (Sleep is important, and you sleep better when you’re comfy and cozy, OK?), so pajamas on sale are an even better way to spend cash. You won’t regret stocking up on these pajamas when you sleep like a baby after they arrive.

So go ahead and treat yourself to a little nighttime (and daytime) magic. Below, you’ll find some of the best pajamas to score at Nordstrom’s 2020 anniversary sale. Nordstrom card Ambassadors and Influencers already have access to the sale, and all cardmembers can shop starting August 13. Then, on August 19, the sale opens to everyone. If you see your size, go ahead and grab it, because these cozy beauts are bound to go quickly.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Moonlight Dream Short Pajamas

This sleek black short pajamas set is definitely a must-have in any wardrobe. The top is even cute enough to wear during your next Zoom meeting.

2. BP. Sleep In Pajama Pants

Florals are always a good idea—even on pajama pants. You’ll want to stay in bed all day long when you have a pair of floral pajama pants this cozy.

3. PJ Salvage Tank & Shorts Pajamas

This tank and shorts pajama set isn’t just perfect for sleeping—you can also totally wear it out on a grocery run. When it’s chilly outside, just add an oversized cardigan!

4. Moonlight Dream Crop Pajamas

If it’s a classic and cozy pajama set you’re after, look no further than these striped crop pajamas. Catch us snoozing in these every day.

5. Moonlight Dream Short Pajamas

Soft enough to wear all day and all night, these cute short pajamas are a must-have. Plus, you can totally pair the top with some jeans for a pajama-chic look.

6. Moonlight Dream Night Shirt

For those who don’t like to sleep in pants, you can still elevate your pajama look if you trade in your oversized t-shirt for this super cute pink night shirt.

7. Flora Nikrooz Floral Pajamas

These cozy floral pajamas are so cute, you could probably wear them out of the house and no one would even notice.

8. BP. Cozy Top

You can pair this BP. cozy top with the matching bottoms, or just wear it with your favorite vintage sweats. You can’t go wrong!