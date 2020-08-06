You Best Believe I’m Shopping Hella Loungewear During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Scroll To See More Images

I love to get dressed up in a fancy outfit as much as the next person, but there’s just something so appealing about staying home and cozying up in some loungewear. And while I used to think that these comfy pieces could only be worn at home where no one would see me, I’ve quickly realized that there are some seriously cute and Instagram-worthy looks out there. So, I plan to shop as many as I can—starting with all the loungewear at Nordstrom’s 2020 anniversary sale. Because loungewear itself is good, but loungewear on sale is even better.

Whether you’re walking the dog, going on a grocery run, taking a walk with a friend—you can wear loungewear during it all. Thanks to the influx of celebrity athleisure looks, there’s no better time than now to throw caution to the wind and wear your favorite sweatsuit or cutest pajama set out of the house with a pair of stylish sneakers. There are so many cute options nowadays, no one would guess you’re in the same clothes you slept in the night before. It’ll be our little secret!

When it comes to constructing one of these comfy outfits, you can’t beat starting off with a loungewear staple—think joggers, sweatshirts or cozy shorts. After all, we’ve seen sweatpants become totally chic looks thanks to Hailey Bieber’s street style, and sweatsuits make their way into the mainstream directly from Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram feed. So any preconceived notions you might have that made you think loungewear can’t be cool AF need to be thrown right out the window. It’s 2020, and when it comes to fashion, anything goes—including the cozy pajama looks we used to think we couldn’t wear outdoors.

Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’re going to want to stock up on all these gloriously comfy pieces from Nordstrom ASAP. Tie-dye joggers, cozy shorts and actually-chic pajama sets await you—at seriously good prices. I’ve rounded up the best loungewear picks from the 2020 Nordstrom anniversary sale, so start here, then see what else the retail Giant has to offer on their site.

For those who are Nordstrom cardmembers, you get access earlier than anyone else—starting August 4 for Icons. Ambassadors, your access starts August 7, followed by Influencers on August 10 and all cardmembers August 13. Then, on August 19, the sale opens to everyone. (!!) If you see your size, make sure to snag it before sells out. We have a feeling this loungewear is going to fly off the virtual shelves.

1. BP. Comfy Jogger Pants

You’ve likely seen the tie-dye loungewear trend all over Instagram, so why not snag a pair of comfy joggers for yourself while they’re on major markdown?

2. PJ Salvage Tank & Shorts Pajamas

This tank and shorts pajama set is cozy enough to wear all day while you WFH or binge a few Netflix shows, but cute enough that you could totally make a grocery run while wearing it.

3. UGG Fluffette Slipper

No loungewear collection is complete without a pair of fuzzy slippers, am I right? These fluffy slides from UGG are the bright and fun addition your at-home wardrobe needs.

4. BP. Jogger Pant

These subtly animal printed joggers are a loungewear dream. You can totally pair them with sneakers, a face mask and casual tee to wear on an errand run.

5. Daydreamer Flying Varsity Crewneck Sweatshirt

You didn’t think one tie-dye piece was enough, did you? This tie-dye sweatshirt is a gorgeous and cozy look that’ll serve you well all the way through winter.

6. BP. Fleece Roll-Cuff Shorts

For those who run a bit hot—even inside with the AC blasting—you can’t go wrong with a pair of cozy roll-cuff shorts. This purple hue is perfect for summer, too.

7. Zella West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie

If you’re searching for the perfect layering piece to throw on when you suddenly feel a chill, look no further than this adorable zebra print zip-up hoodie.

8. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks

Keep your feet as cozy as the rest of you with these Barefoot Dreams fuzzy socks. They’re so soft, you likely won’t want to take them off for a second.

9. Barefoot Dreams Namaste Two-Piece Lounge Set

This cute two-piece lounge set is the perfect option for those who love a coordinated look, but get too hot in heavy sweats. You can get that matching set vibe, but stay cool and comfortable at the same time. Plus, the color is just gorgeous!

10. BP. Fleece Roll-Cuff Shorts

If the purple option wasn’t quite your vibe, you can always go with a neutral pair of roll-cuff shorts, perfect for wearing with cropped graphic tees and oversized sweatshirts.