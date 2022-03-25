I’m a Fashion Writer & Here Are The 7 Things I’m Buying From Nordstrom’s Clear The Rack Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved going to Nordstrom Rack to grab as many discounted designer tops, bottoms and shoes as possible. Suffice to say, I’m extra excited about the Nordstrom clear the rack sale going on right now that has more than 17,000 designer goodies on sale for up to 75 percent off. I’m a huge fan of Nordstrom (and department stores in general) and I always leave this one in particular feeling like I beat the shopping system with all of my discounted treasures. I recently discovered that I can have the same treasure hunting thrill on the Nordstrom Rack site.

Here’s the low-down: Essentially, the Nordstrom Clear the Rack sale takes items that are already at discounted Nordstrom Rack prices and then knocks the price down even more. I’m talking extreme level discounts. I simply can’t say no to a killer deal.

My game plan when it comes to big sales like this is to focus on the essentials. I love stocking up on sports bras, leggings and everyday jewelry—especially when they’re under $20. I was also pleasantly surprised by the strong selection of spring dresses on the site. Every floral color combo imaginable is on sale and I can’t wait to wear the cottagecore dresses out in the sun.

The sale starts today and runs through March 27th so you and I have just a few days to splurge. Don’t worry, though. I went through the thousands of items on sale and picked my seven favorite items under $50 to kick off your shopping. Happy hunting!

Re-Gen Long Line Sports Bra

This sports bra is the perfect piece to wear as athleisure during the spring and summer. It comes in 10 colors and since it’s less than $15, I’m planning on getting a few!

Pintuck Faux Fur Oversize Throw Blanket

I’m a sucker for a throw blanket and feel most fashionable when I wear one around my apartment. I love the cheery pink color of this oversized faux-fur option.

Ruffle Collar Print Tiered Maxi Dress

This Max Studio maxi dress comes in a ridiculous number of color options (17 to be exact) so you’ll be ready for any garden party, birthday brunch or bridal shower scenario that comes your way. I love the ruffled collar and subtle puff sleeve.

14K Yellow Gold Vermeil Tube Hoop Earrings

Gold hoops are an essential item for nailing the model-off-duty look, just ask Hailey Bieber. This pair of hoops is 81 percent off (!) so it’s a great time to add this basic piece to your jewelry collection.

Louisa Woven Sandal

This pair of soft pink woven sandals are giving major Bottega Veneta vibes. This is the perfect pair of heels to wear from the office to evening events.

Cargo Joggers

I have been on a personal crusade to make sure everyone knows that cargo pants are the thing to wear this spring. I love this sporty blue pair and they would look so cute with the sports bra featured above.

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

A cashmere sweater is the chicest (and softest) way to stay warm on chilly nights. This one comes in seven different colors but you can’t go wrong with a neutral tone.