31 Gifts Under $100 for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is finally here, and while it’s about so much more than running from store to store and finding that perfect gift, it does give us a pretty good excuse to celebrate those special people in our lives with some carefully selected presents. Of course, finding the perfect present is typically easier said than done. You could spend hours wandering aimlessly around the mall in an attempt to cross everyone off your list, or you could hit up a one-stop-shop and get everything in one fell swoop. That’s where Nordstrom Rack and their incredible Holideals come in!

While Nordstrom Rack is a staple in malls across America, the Seattle-based retailer is still fairly new to Canadians. But, don’t worry… the deals on name-brand goods are just as epic!

That’s why we’re so excited! This holiday season Nordstrom Rack locations are filled with gifts galore, which means you can find something for every loved one on your list––even that person in your life that seems to have absolutely everything. So whether you’re looking to pick up a trendy gift for your stylish bff, or just something fabulous for someone in the fam, we’re offering up a little inspiration to help you get shopping!

In partnership with Nordstrom Rack, we’ve tracked down 31 holiday gift ideas – all priced under $100 – that anyone on your list would be more than happy to receive. You might even spot something for yourself! Happy holiday shopping!

Gift ideas your bff will love

Honestly, what would we do without our best friend? The one person that’s there for us through absolutely everything: that special someone who goes from being the best possible wing-person, and then helps us celebrate when we finally get over our exes. And while gift cards and festive holiday candle are always solid gifts, our ride or dies deserve a little something extra.

A sparkling snood and toque set from Betsey Johnson that’s embellished with faux silver pearls

Stylish Tzumi Wireless Earbuds in bronze

A classic Marc Jacobs shoulder bag … every girl needs one!

A sophisticated bow flap wallet from Ted Baker

A set of embellished charm bracelets from Free Press that scream friendship

Gift ideas for that friend who seemingly has it all

Shopping for the perfect gift can actually be quite daunting. You always want to put your best foot forward when you’re giving a gift…especially when it’s for that person in your life that seems to have almost everything! So, what could you possibly give someone like that, that they don’t already have? Stress no more; we’ve rounded up a few extravagant (or, at least, extravagant-feeling) gift ideas for you!

A Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera to capture everything that doesn’t end up on Instagram (in Flamingo Pink, of course)

A kitschy Flip Sequin Cosmetic Bag

A luxurious Halogen cashmere blanket scarf

A handcrafted, one of a kind Dogeared necklace

A special-edition Coach x Keith Haring collection bag

Gift ideas your sister (or sister in law) won’t expect

Few people know your sister as well as you do, but that doesn’t automatically make her the easiest person to shop for…especially during the holidays. Finding something original that you haven’t already gifted her after all these years is challenging, which is why we’re getting you started with a little inspiration from Nordstrom Rack.

A fluffy and soft Dipped Sherpa Throw for those cozy nights a home

A pair of oh so cozy Jessica Simpson reading socks (have you tried these, seriously!)

A buttery-soft Shimera pair of pyjamas to relax in

A gorgeous Alex and Ani bracelet set that you can borrow

A Foreo Luna to leave your sis’ skin glowing

Gift ideas for mom that are meaningful

Like your sister, after years of birthdays, Mother’s Days, and holidays you might be running out of ideas for what to get your mom. But, trust us, she definitely doesn’t need another cookbook or kitchen appliance. Your mom should always come first. That’s the rule. And, your gift this year should remind her of that.

A glittering Natasha bangle set

A gorgeous Ted Baker watch with a beautiful floral face

A 14th & Union faux fur scarf that screams luxury

A practical and pretty Kate Spade cosmetic bags

A beautiful rose gold Ted Baker pen set

Gift ideas for the hostess that feel special

Chances are you’ve hosted a party before, which means you know just how stressful entertaining can be. With that being said, anyone attending a party this holiday season should put in a little thought (and heart) to say thank you with a unique hostess gift that expresses your gratitude. After all, wine isn’t the only way to say thank you.

A three-wick candle (or Reed Diffuser sets) from always-popular brand Nest

Stylish charm bracelets from Alex & Ani

An eye-catching Nordstrom Rack Snow globe

Eco-conscious stainless-steel multi-colored straw set that won’t rust, corrode, stain or break

Gift ideas for your dad (or the man in your life) that he actually wants

Dad always goes above and beyond. So, it’s finally time to give back with a holiday gift he’ll actually use. This holiday season; forget the traditional (and boring) socks and ties. Instead of the old standbys, surprise Dad with something fun.

A Game Night Poker Party Game he can play with the boys

A pair of cozy UGG slippers he can relax with

A sophisticated Ted Baker watch so he can keep it classy

A sensible but stylish Kenneth Cole Reaction wallet

The Gabba Goods Screen Magnifier and Speaker, which will let him watch videos straight from his iPhone

