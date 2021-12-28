Calling All Foodies: Le Creuset’s Cast Iron Sauteuse Is 40% Off During Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Picture a kitchen with a clean countertop and the smell of a fresh, simmering batch of homemade soup for you and your loved ones. None of this can happen without solid cookware. It’s the basis of all your culinary creations and deserves the most thought when searching for new additions for your kitchen.

One of the most talked about kitchen brands is Le Creuset. It checks off every box, whether it’s timeless, classy designs or highly effective features. Le Creuset’s cookware transforms your food in the blink of an eye. And the brand’s 3.5-Quart Cast Iron Sauteuse is no exception.

First, we have to mention the fact that it’s a whole 40 percent off at Nordstrom as part of the retailer’s Half-Yearly Sale. To break that down even more, the original price tag is $300, but the discount brings it down to just $180. That’s a steal if we’ve ever seen one, and one you can only take advantage of through January 2.

You’re going to want to get your wallet ready because this sauteuse makes cooking so much easier. With it, you can simmer your favorite soup or reduce your yummiest sauce. Sear, sautée, braise, fry and so much more—there’s really nothing you can’t achieve in the kitchen when you use this cast iron sauteuse.

The large size makes whipping up something tasty for dinner parties a breeze. Depending on how big the party is, you can make anywhere from one to four servings for your guests or for your own meal prepping needs.

The design features make this kitchen essential stand out from all the rest. For example, it has sloping sides, a large surface area and a cast iron build, allowing for consistent heat distribution so you can get an even cook on whatever you’re preparing for the table. Cooking chicken on the stove has never been easier.

The sauteuse also sports ergonomic handles to prevent you from dropping your culinary masterpiece. Additionally, the light-colored interior easily shows your meal’s progress, and the tight lid lets steam flow and restore moisture back to your food.

Le Creuset’s established aesthetic has earned it a cult following. Its cookware is super sleek and sophisticated no matter where it’s placed. And it’s a style that you won’t get tired of easily. The sauteuse withstands temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s even safe to put through the dishwasher.

During Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, you can shop a sauteuse for 40 percent off, as well as a mini cocotte for 28 percent off. You can find two other color options for the sauteuse, here, and with the same discount. Meanwhile, the Mini Round Cocotte is perfect for cooking meals that are just for you, or if you’re running low on space in your kitchen cabinets. You don’t have to be stuck between the two, though. You might as well indulge in both the sauteuse and the cocotte, since they’re on sale for a limited time only.