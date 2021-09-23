You Can Now Buy Estelle Colored Glass At Nordstrom

Scroll To See More Images

During lockdown, I became obsessed with decorating my space. With no immediate need to buy new clothing, I focused my online shopping habits instead on scouring the Internet for the best coffee table books, stemware, linens—pretty much any unique home decor odds and ends I could think of. I’m usually one to thrift items for my space, but sometimes you need something new and now, for whatever reason. Luckily, Nordstrom’s new NYC Home location and expanded online offerings have us more than covered.

The latest addition to the NYC flagship store, Nordstrom Home is a massive two-level space highlighting local businesses, established designers and must-shop home brands galore. Shoppers can browse Brooklyn-made bath accessories from Quiet Town, quilted pillows and blankets from Thompson Street Studio, handmade ceramics from Morgan Peck, cookware from Great Jones, curated vintage objects from Casa Shop, even selects from New York’s own MOMA Design Store.

And of course, Estelle Colored Glass, my personal favorite. Stephanie Summerson Hall is the founder of an iconic range of colored stemware created by Polish glass artisans. Her pieces are beautiful but practical, designed to be a bright spot in your everyday life at home.

You can buy her wine glasses, coupes and more in sets of two or six in shades like rosy pink, minty green and smoky gray.

Of course, non-New Yorkers need not fret. Nordstrom Home NYC’s offerings are available online as well! Below, I’ve included a few of my favorites (plus a lot of Estelle Colored Glass) to get you started. Time to redecorate!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Set of 2 Stem Wineglasses in Mint Green

Of all the stemware options, I know I’ll use a couple of stemmed wine glasses the most. And I’m loving the minty hue!

Wave Pitcher This Sophie Lou Jacobsen pitcher has been pinned to my Pinterest boards so many times, it’s probably sick of me. But I still really, really want it.

Ibiza Bohemia Book

Ah, yes. The Instagram favorite coffee table book of the year. Assouline nailed it with this one!

Set of 2 Stemless Wineglasses in Yellow

If you’re more into stemless (or want to use them as everyday drinking cups), opt for a stemless set in a cheery shade like yellow.

The Mendocino Kilim Cotton Bath Rug

Quiet Town is my new go-to for chic, creative bathroom accessories, starting with a fun new bath mat.

Design Store Self Watering Pot

FYI, I’m wildly obsessed with these self-watering plant pots from the MOMA Design Store. Turns out, you can buy a green thumb!

Set of 2 Stem Coupes in Rose

Need a fantastic wedding gift idea? Send the couple a set of “rose colored glasses” to start their life together. And by glasses, I mean chic coupes.

Line Rectangular Accent Pillow

For special bedding and decorative pillows, Thompson Street Studio has all the options you could want. How sweet is this quilted pillow?

Set of 2 Rocks Glasses in Amber Smoke

If you love the rainbow vibes of Estelle Colored Glass but know they won’t fit in with your minimalist kitchen, never fear! Their rocks glasses come in two understated colorways, Gray Smoke and Amber Smoke, the latter of which I adore.

Double Stretch Vase

No, you don’t understand how often I think about this Morgan Peck vase. It’s absolutely perfect. I die!