Nordstrom Just Put 35,000 Items on Sale For 50% Off Thanks to Its Half-Yearly Sale—Here’s What to Buy

One of Nordstrom’s two biggest sales of the year is on. The Half-Yearly Sale, as indicated by the name, happens only twice a year. That means limited-time deals on the biggest brands and even new arrivals. And this year, Nordstrom didn’t hold back in offering huge discounts on incredible styles.

Besides Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the retailer doesn’t host many massive sale events. The only other one that should definitely be on your radar is the Half-Yearly Sale that’s going down right this second. It runs through January 2, which means you should probably pick up the pace, especially since markdowns of up to 50 percent are involved.

So many styles are selling like hotcakes, too, so do yourself a favor and keep reading for eight discounts you should check out ASAP. This includes massive discounts on clothing, shoes, bags, skincare and makeup across popular brands like Reformation, Coach and Clinique.

We can’t forget to mention that Nordstrom is also letting you buy online and pick up curbside, free of charge. Choose that option if you’re not too keen on going into the store yourself, or if you’re short on time.

Reformation Peyton High Waist Bootcut Jeans

It’s rare to find Reformation marked down, so we’re definitely shopping Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber’s go-to brand during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. The Peyton High Waist Bootcut Jeans are just one of the many styles that have huge discounts. Add these snake print jeans to your cart for a whopping 70 percent off.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Sandal

If you’ve been eyeing Ugg slippers for forever, it’s time to seal the deal with these Fluff Yeah Sandals. These are the pair that celebrities and off-duty models love to sport—and for good reason. They’re as fuzzy and comfy as they get. Plus, they’re 40 percent off and come in several cute colors.

Coach Original Glovetanned Leather Handbag

Searching for the perfect bag for winter? Look no further than Coach’s Original Glovetanned Leather Handbag. The chalk color and gold hardware make the chicest combo, and the turn-lock closure is to die for. For 30 percent off, this is the deal to splurge on.

Clinique Moisture Surge Face Moisturizer

If you’ve ever wondered what 100 hours of hydration feels like, try Clinique’s Moisture Surge Face Moisturizer. It’s a rich, oil-free gel-cream that’s packed with hyaluronic acid and aloe. It’s all yours for 30 percent off.

Free People Brookside Sweater

Cozy up in the Brookside Sweater this winter. The drop shoulders and baggy silhouette will turn this sweater into your new fave top for lounging in at home. Not to mention, it’s 53 percent off.

Jeffrey Campbell Locust Combat Boot

Channel your inner pop-punk princess with the Locust Combat Boots. The thick lugged sole, elongated shaft and scalloped trim will take any OOTD to the next level. Grab your pair for 60 percent off right now.

Staud Jack Argyle Bodice Dress

We don’t think we’ve ever seen a dress like this one from Staud. It’s a 2-in-1 sweater vest bodice and full cotton skirt. The best part? This dress has pockets! A Staud number for 40 percent off is what dreams are made of.

Too Faced Cinnamon Swirl Eyeshadow Palette

Get your hands on this limited-edition eyeshadow palette from Too Faced. It features 18 stunning matte and shimmery shades that’ll help create your dream winter makeup look. Score this exclusive palette for half off while you can.