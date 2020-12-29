Nordstrom’s Year-End Home Sale Includes 25% Off This Chrissy Teigen-Approved Blanket

Scroll To See More Images

At the end of the year, everyone is thinking about how they can improve their lives for 2021 — myself included. I have grand visions of how I want my apartment to look, which means I need to do some serious shopping now. Luckily, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is here just in time for my annual redecorating sesh.

Like many people, I’ve been spending a lot of time at home over these last 10 months, so I’m trying to make my small apartment as cozy and relaxing as it can be. When you work, work out and sleep all in one room, you’d better love that space, or it can make you nuts.

A new throw is on the top of my home goods wishlist, primarily because my apartment is cold and the radiator doesn’t do its job. I write about shopping a lot, so I take celeb recommendations very seriously, which is why I already know exactly which blanket to buy. My favorite person on Twitter, entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen, owns a luxe throw blanket made by Barefoot Dreams that Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson also adore, and if you haven’t guessed, it’s included in the Nordstrom sale. Lucky me!

In addition to this uber-popular blanket, the home section of Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is totally worth browsing. There’s sheets, bakeware, mattresses, essential oil diffusers and even home decor books on sale. If your space needs a refresh in 2021, you need to check out the sale on the Nordstrom site before it ends on January 3. Read on for a few more must-shop picks.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Celeb-Fave Blanket

Be like Chrissy Teigen and invest in one of these extremely warm and cuddly throw blankets. Barefoot Dreams blankets are currently 25 percent off, and you can get them in pink or espresso.

Chic Serving Board

This round serving board looks Insta-ready. Can’t you just picture charcuterie and cheese on it? Plus, it’s 25 percent off—as if you needed another reason to buy it.

Aromatherapy Diffuser

Treat yourself to a discounted essential oil diffuser. This diffuser has three different timer settings, which will help you find relaxing moments near the end of a v stressful year.

Fresh New Sheets

Replace that worn, tired flat sheet on your bed and opt for a brand new flat sheet in 2021. And then you can treat yourself to new (and discounted) pillowcases, too.

Le Creuset Dishes

Use Nordstrom’s sale as an opportunity to upgrade your bakeware! Le Creuset’s stoneware dishes are normally $67, but they’re only $50 right now.

Tasseled Throw Blanket

You can never have too many throw blankets. Add a stylish throw to your couch or bed just in time for cold weather. The blanket comes in a variety of cool colors, and it’s not Teigen-approved, but it’s still super luxe.

Luxury Mattress

Casper mattresses are currently 15 percent off, so you can save hundreds of dollars on a new mattress. Big deal alert! This fan-favorite brand is known for making mattresses that are soft and long-lasting.

Shelfie Coffee Table Book

Does one of your New Year’s Resolutions involve becoming a home decor influencer? Well, you’ll want to pick up this discounted #Shelfie book to learn all about curating and displaying your art collection.

Wall Painting Kit

If you’re intimidated by the prospect of painting your walls, don’t fret. This cool painting kit, which comes with five paint samples, two roller and a tray, makes painting more approachable. Now give yourself that accent wall you’ve always talked about!

Cleansing Smudge Sticks

Let’s be real, we all need 2020’s energy to leave our apartments. You can chase this horrible year out the door with this smudge stick and essential oil set. It’s normally $39, so you’re saving roughly $17.