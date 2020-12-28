Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is On Now With Up To 40% Off Fashion Must-Haves

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s say you didn’t get everything that was on your well-researched holiday wish list this year. Take matters into your own hands and treat yourself to the awesome deals on dresses, jackets, shoes, outerwear and much more during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale! It’s like Cyber Week part two, and trust me, you’ll like the sequel just as much as the original.

While you’re recovering from the holidays, eating the remaining baked goods in your kitchen and watching Netflix’s Bridgerton, you might want to pop open your laptop (but don’t check your emails if you’re still on vacation!) and do a little online shopping with any holiday coin you were gifted. Whether you’re trying to rustle up some Regency Era-inspired dresses or get even more cozy loungewear to settle in for the winter, you’ll probably find what you’re looking for on Nordstrom right now—and at a major discount, no less.

The Half-Yearly Sale is always highly anticipated and this year, Nordstrom delivered (both figuratively and literally). There’s deals on designer goods, popular sneakers and plenty of everyday pieces like sweaters and sweats. The items that are on sale aren’t just unwanted clearance items, either, but popular brands that everyone was itching to find under their Christmas trees less than a week ago.

From deep discounts on Reformation dresses to deals on high-quality winter jackets, Nordstrom is giving me more than a few reasons to revamp my entire closet this week. Luckily, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale will run through January 3, so if for some reason anything you’re looking for is sold out, there’s bound to be a new batch of deals in a couple of days.

The sale isn’t only for fashion, but I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best fashion must-haves below, so you don’t have to spend your whole afternoon scrolling through endless pages. Or, if you’re like me and you enjoy that, go ahead! ‘Tis the (sale-shopping) season!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Classic Black Ribbed Knit Dress

This black Reformation dress is a total wardrobe staple and only $38. $38 is less than a dinner date at most restaurants! At 70 percent off, this deal won’t last, so act fast before it sells out.

Trendy Faux Fur Coat

Because everyone is all about comfy and cozy right now, this gray faux fur coat totally fits the bill for when you have to brave the outdoors. The plush coat, which also comes in black, will keep you warm while making a statement—and it’s 50 percent off.

Classic Mock Neck Shirt

Everyone needs good basics in their closet, but Madewell’s don’t normally come cheap, so this bubble-sleeved mock-neck top is a steal. It’s usually $55.

Pretty Pastel Sweater

I love the pastel sweater trend, though I might not normally pay Free People prices to rock it. Luckily for me (and you), this fuzzy Free People sweater is 49 percent off and right in my budget.

Retro Kicks

Start 2021 off with some squeaky clean Nikes. These white sneakers have iridescent swooshes that are eye-catching. If you’re a Nike fan, you know their sneakers don’t come cheap. This $100 pair is currently only $67.

Quilted Winter Jacket

Winter jackets don’t have to break the bank—if you take advantage of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, at least. This Cole Haan jacket usually goes for $225, but it’s 50 percent off right now.

Black Ankle Bootie

You can never have too many boots. At least that’s my motto. This stacked black bootie combines Western influences and Chelsea boot vibes all in one. Whether you like black or snakeskin, Marc Fisher has you covered with this style.

Chic Midi Dress

Get your closet ready for spring weddings with this plum ruffle midi dress. The dress is also by Reformation, and it’s usually $218, so the chance to snag it for less isn’t one to waste.

Super Comfy Slippers

Because you know you need another pair of fuzzy slippers in your closet. These black faux fur slides, which are 60 percent off, will keep your feet warm and keep you from sliding across your floor.