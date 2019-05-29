21 Under $100 Pieces to Shop From Nordstrom’s Massive Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If you missed out on this year’s Memorial Day Weekend Sales, you won’t have to wait until 4th of July or Labor Day to refresh your wardrobe, skincare or home decor collection on a budget. Nordstrom’s Half Yearly sale is going now through June 2, with an impressive selection of thousands of deals –over 19,000 to be exact–on apparel, accessories, luxury skincare and makeup and select home items. Unlike many annual sales that offer deliver nothing but disappointment with skimpy discounts on under-selling items from the previous season, most of the items offered in this year’s expansive sale are marked down between 40-50% off. This applies to several brands that very rarely go on sale too, including labels like Reformation, Topshop, Nike, Madewell, Kendra Scott and Boden.

While it may seem like flash sales crop up on a daily basis, but usually tend to fall short of wallet-friendly expectations (because frankly, 5% off discount codes aren’t that impressive), Nordstrom’s bi-annual sale is definitely one to take advantage of while your size is still in stock. Given that you only have until Sunday left to score big on these stellar deals, we’d recommend moving fast on this one. Not only are there a vast assortment of summer styles to choose from, including wedding guest dresses, statement-making jumpsuits, and festival-friendly rompers, but there’s also an ample supply of cross-seasonal closet staples like designer denim and sneakers, along with versatile workwear pieces and timeless handbags. We’ve curated a list of some of our favorite on-sale items that caught our eye, but trust us, it was hard to narrow it down to just 21 styles.

1. Madewell High Rise Jeans, $ 135.00 $79.99 at Nordstrom

This lengthening style couldn’t be any more flattering.

2. Halogen Longline Topper, $ 149.00 $89.40 at Nordstrom

It’s definitely the bright pink that got us.

3. Chelsea 28 Pinstripe Jumpsuit, $ 139.00 $69.49 at Nordstrom

Endless styling options with this adorable one-piece.

4. Madewell Emmett Wide Leg Crop Jeans, $ 92.00 $55.20 at Nordstrom

These are one of Madewell’s best-selling styles.

5. Topshop Slouchy Denim Boilersuit, $ 110.00 $54.99 at Nordstrom

The coolest way to wear the current jumpsuit trend for summer.

6. Levi’s Wedgie Icon Jeans, $98.00 $58.80 at Nordstrom

The jeans that all of your friends are obsessed with for 40% off.

7. Soludos Feminist Espadrille Flat, $ 84.95 $50.96 at Nordstrom

We’re kind of obsessed.

8. Topshop Spark Chain Shoulder Bag, $ 55.00 $27.49 at Nordstrom

An elevated going-out bag that magically goes with everything.

9. Something Navy Printed Dress, $89.00 $44.49 at Nordstrom

The go-to midi you’ll be wearing non-stop this summer.

10. Nike Cortez Sneakers, $90.00 $60.30 at Nordstrom

A sneaker staple.

11. Topshop Satin Maxi Dress, $100.00 $49.99 at Nordstrom

No one will believe you when you tell them you paid $50 for this jaw-dropping maxi.

12. GRLFRND Denim Mini Skirt, $198.00 $98.98 at Nordstrom

The cool-girl denim brand that rarely goes on sale or stays in stock.

13. Halogen Double Breasted Check Blazer, $ 129.00 $77.40 at Nordstrom

That one blazer that transforms even the most casual denim get-up into an office-ready look.

14. Wrangler Icons Denim Jacket, $148.00 $88.80 at Nordstrom

Who doesn’t love a vintage-inspired denim jacket?

15. Reformation Fawcett High Waist Crop Jeans, $ 128.00 $76.80 at Nordstrom

Ref jeans rarely go on sale.

16. Ali & Jay Lovely as Can be Romper, $ 118.00 $70.80 at Nordstrom

Literally, swooning.

17. Boden Airadne Dress, $150.00 $89.98 at Nordstrom

A printed midi that magically suits any occasion — from Sunday brunch to the office picnic.

18. Cult Gaia Small Handbag, $ 188.00 $93.98 at Nordstrom

The bag of the summer at 50% off. Run— don’t walk.

19. AFRM Lala Midi Dress, $ 138.00 $68.98 at Nordstrom

Clearly, we can’t get over the animal print trend. But why would we want to?

20. Reformation Chapel Dress, $118.00 $70.80 at Nordstrom

This dress will look just as cute this summer, as it will with tights and booties in the fall.

21. City Chic Denim Overall Dress, $89.00 $62.30 at Nordstrom

The perfect blend of tomboy charm and feminine details.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.