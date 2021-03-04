Goodfair’s Second Nordstrom Drop Is Vintage T-Shirt Heaven

Scroll To See More Images

I love vintage shopping as much as the next person, but finding a good piece that I actually want to take home—and just so happens to be my size—can sometimes feel like a struggle. There’s a lot of digging involved! Luckily, Nordstrom is here to help us out on our hunt. Goodfair, the vintage retailer aiming to change the way we shop for our favorite pre-loved pieces, just dropped their second collection on the mass retailer’s site and spoiler alert: You’re going to want everything.

It’s no secret that shopping vintage and thrifting are the most sustainable ways to pick up a few new pieces, but there are a few major flaws in the system. Having to sift through tons of racks is…less than ideal, especially during a pandemic! If you live in an area where your IRL vintage and thrift store options aren’t always fully-stocked, it’s even worse—and don’t get me started on the health hazards of having to physically be in-store during, you know, these times.

Yes, there are tons of vintage e-retailers with curated collections, but they tend to upcharge a ton, so you can’t always justify the splurge. That’s precisely why Nordstrom and Goodfair have teamed up to give the people what they want: affordable, accessible vintage tees and cute pieces that are totally yours for the taking. Plus, everything in the collection is priced between $20 and $80 bucks. It doesn’t get any better than that!

Not seeing anything you love? Don’t worry—Goodfair will be dropping a new assortment of tees, hoodies and more every single month. Yes, you read that right! If you do find something you love, though, you’d better act fast. The last time a collection from the brand went live, it sold out in 24 hours.

The ongoing collaboration with Goodfair is the first of its kind for Nordstrom and is only the latest installment of its Sustainable Style range, which already includes items from over 100 different brands. More of this, please! Read on to shop a few of my personal favorites from the Goodfair collection.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Unisex Vintage 1998 Harry T’s Graphic Tee

Vintage graphic tees for life, baby! You don’t need to wear them in, they look instantly cool and you look like you put tons of effort in trying to find the perfect one. No one has to know you ordered this pink gem from Nordstrom. I won’t tell if you don’t.

Unisex Vintage 1988 Deer Graphic Crewneck Sweatshirt

There’s nothing better than a vintage piece that feels just a bit random. Case in point: this gray pullover with a…picture of a deer on it? Anyways, I’ll be adding this to my cart despite the fact that I have never actually seen a deer in real life.