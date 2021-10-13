Nordstrom’s Shoppable Gift Guide Is Here & We’re Buying These 14 Items ASAP

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing worse than getting to the happiest time of the year (it’s officially holiday season, y’all) and realizing you forgot to get something thoughtful for a loved one. To be honest, though, remembering everyone on your holiday shopping list is as difficult as that one honeycomb event in ‘Squid Game.’

However, it doesn’t have to be a near-impossible/life-threatening task, because Nordstrom has come to everyone’s rescue. The retailer has filled its site with numerous comprehensive gift guides that will help you find a present for anyone in your life. Our favorite? The Gifts For Her page with 6,104 ideas you can shop in seconds. I repeat, 6,104 gift ideas that are ready for you to peruse and shop right this instance.

RELATED: 10 October Sales So Good, We’re Shopping With No Hesitation At All

If you’ve ever missed someone on your shopping list, or you simply have too many people to account for this year, the best move would be to check out Nordstrom’s shoppable gift guides. Whether you’re looking for a perfume for your mom or the coziest sweater for your friend, there’s something for everyone at this one-stop shop. Dyson, Ugg, and MAC Cosmetics are just a few of the included brands that we’re eyeing.

Even better, you can filter the results to only show you items that are on sale. Spoiler alert: there are 338 discounted products on the Gifts For Her page alone. Getting ahead of hectic holiday shopping and simultaneously saving money? Siri, play “Good As Hell” by Lizzo.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Free People Found My Friend Cardigan

The name of this Free People cardigan is a sign that you should give this sweater to your bestie. A good cardigan can go a long way, and this one is no different. The slouchy fit and tortoiseshell buttons are so stylish, that this sweater might very well turn it into their new fav.

Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Set

Give the gift of amazing hair with Olaplex’s Healthy Hair Essentials Set. It’s limited-edition and includes a full-size No. 3 Hair Perfector (a life-changing treatment for damaged hair), plus three other Olaplex must-haves, that will help you achieve the healthiest locks possible.

Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boot

Mixing a chunky combat boot sole with a classic Chelsea boot design has us shook. The Laguna Chelsea Boot by Sam Edelman is just the pair of shoes to complete any fall outfit. We’re obsessed with the color options, too.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Buying pants for others can be tricky, so going for leggings might be the better route. Especially with these comfy yet trendy faux leather leggings from Spanx, you can’t go wrong. Plus, you can grab a pair in either petite or regular size ranges.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

This hair tool has won the hearts of people everywhere, so much so that it has sold out multiple times. It can be hard to get your hands on the Dyson Airwrap, but now’s your time to get it as a gift from Nordstrom. It’s a superhero styler that can curl, wave, smooth, and dry hair with salon-grade finesse.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal

Perhaps one of the more versatile fashion pieces in this roundup—your grandma, mom, sister, or friend could easily rock the Ugg Fluff Yeah slipper-sandal. Who doesn’t want to feel like they’re walking on clouds?

MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick

Get them a lipstick they can wear all day everyday, like MAC’s Matte Lipstick. There are superstar shades like Ruby Woo and Velvet Teddy, plus 27 other rich, creamy shades.

Juicy Couture Tracksuit

If you’re not quite sure what to give someone, a nostalgic gift is the way to go. They’ll love unwrapping the iconic Juicy Couture velour tracksuit that dominated the ’90s. You can get the hoodie and matching pants for them—and honestly, you might be tempted to pick up one for yourself, too, because twinning with your bestie in Juicy tracksuits is a must.

Nike Air Force 1 Pixel Sneaker

If they’re currently wearing their classic Air Force 1s to death, the Air Force 1 Pixel Sneaker should be next up. Square eyelets, cut-in Swooshes, and jagged designs on the sole will turn them on to these souped-up Air Force 1s.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color

For that one bougie friend in your life, they’ll appreciate receiving a bottle of this Chanel nail polish. It’ll be tough choosing between the 21 stunning shades, but each one has the same long-lasting and high-shine formula.

Madewell Recycled Cotton Beanie

Gifting a beanie is like gifting a pair of socks, except so much better. It’s the kind of gift you can present to anyone without fail. They can enjoy this warm Madewell beanie responsibly, too, since it’s made from a blend of recycled fibers.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

Go big or go home with a fragrance that has a cult following as big as the one for Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Paris Baccarat Rouge 540. They’ll smell warm, woody, and floral thanks to the perfume’s notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood, and ambergris.

All Saints Balfern Leather Biker Jacket

The budget does not exist with this buttery soft leather jacket from All Saints. It’s nothing short of timeless when it comes to pieces everyone should have in their wardrobes. And with fall upon us, a quality jacket could be just the sartorial solution for the colder weather.

Beis Travel Tote

The avid jet-setter in your life will fall in love with this Beis tote. It includes interior and exterior pockets, a laptop sleeve, and a separate shoe compartment. The water-resistant material and optional crossbody strap make it more than convenient for their future adventures.