

Katie Decker-Jacoby
by
Nordstrom’s Shoppable Gift Guide Is Here & We’re Buying These 14 Items ASAP
Photo: COURTESY: NORDSTROM. IMAGE: CIERRA MILLER / STYLECASTER.

There’s nothing worse than getting to the happiest time of the year (it’s officially holiday season, y’all) and realizing you forgot to get something thoughtful for a loved one. To be honest, though, remembering everyone on your holiday shopping list is as difficult as that one honeycomb event in ‘Squid Game.’

However, it doesn’t have to be a near-impossible/life-threatening task, because Nordstrom has come to everyone’s rescue. The retailer has filled its site with numerous comprehensive gift guides that will help you find a present for anyone in your life. Our favorite? The Gifts For Her page with 6,104 ideas you can shop in seconds. I repeat, 6,104 gift ideas that are ready for you to peruse and shop right this instance. 

If you’ve ever missed someone on your shopping list, or you simply have too many people to account for this year, the best move would be to check out Nordstrom’s shoppable gift guides. Whether you’re looking for a perfume for your mom or the coziest sweater for your friend, there’s something for everyone at this one-stop shop. Dyson, Ugg, and MAC Cosmetics are just a few of the included brands that we’re eyeing. 

Even better, you can filter the results to only show you items that are on sale. Spoiler alert: there are 338 discounted products on the Gifts For Her page alone. Getting ahead of hectic holiday shopping and simultaneously saving money? Siri, play “Good As Hell” by Lizzo. 

Free People Found My Friend Cardigan

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Free People Found My Friend Cardigan

The name of this Free People cardigan is a sign that you should give this sweater to your bestie. A good cardigan can go a long way, and this one is no different. The slouchy fit and tortoiseshell buttons are so stylish, that this sweater might very well turn it into their new fav.

Free People Found My Friend Cardigan $78
Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Set

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Set

Give the gift of amazing hair with Olaplex’s Healthy Hair Essentials Set. It’s limited-edition and includes a full-size No. 3 Hair Perfector (a life-changing treatment for damaged hair), plus three other Olaplex must-haves, that will help you achieve  the healthiest locks possible. 

Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Set $60
Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boot

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boot

Mixing a chunky combat boot sole with a classic Chelsea boot design has us shook. The Laguna Chelsea Boot by Sam Edelman is just the pair of shoes to complete any fall outfit. We’re obsessed with the color options, too. 

Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boot $169.95
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings 

Buying pants for others can be tricky, so going for leggings might be the better route. Especially with these comfy yet trendy faux leather leggings from Spanx, you can’t go wrong. Plus, you can grab a pair in either petite or regular size ranges. 

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $98
Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Gift Edition

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler 

This hair tool has won the hearts of people everywhere, so much so that it has sold out multiple times. It can be hard to get your hands on the Dyson Airwrap, but now’s your time to get it as a gift from Nordstrom. It’s a superhero styler that can curl, wave, smooth, and dry hair with salon-grade finesse. 

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler $599.99
Ugg Fluff Yeah Slipper Sandal

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal

Perhaps one of the more versatile fashion pieces in this roundup—your grandma, mom, sister, or friend could easily rock the Ugg Fluff Yeah slipper-sandal. Who doesn’t want to feel like they’re walking on clouds? 

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal $99.95
MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick 

Get them a lipstick they can wear all day everyday, like MAC’s Matte Lipstick. There are superstar shades like Ruby Woo and Velvet Teddy, plus 27 other rich, creamy shades. 

MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick $19
Juicy Couture Classic Velour Tracksuit

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Juicy Couture Tracksuit 

If you’re not quite sure what to give someone, a nostalgic gift is the way to go. They’ll love unwrapping the iconic Juicy Couture velour tracksuit that dominated the ’90s. You can get the hoodie and matching pants for them—and honestly, you might be tempted to pick up one for yourself, too, because twinning with your bestie in Juicy tracksuits is a must. 

Juicy Couture Velour Hoodie $54.90
Nike Air Force 1 Pixel Sneaker

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Nike Air Force 1 Pixel Sneaker 

If they’re currently wearing their classic Air Force 1s to death, the Air Force 1 Pixel Sneaker should be next up. Square eyelets, cut-in Swooshes, and jagged designs on the sole will turn them on to these souped-up Air Force 1s. 

Nike Air Force 1 Pixel Sneaker $105
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Polish

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color 

For that one bougie friend in your life, they’ll appreciate receiving a bottle of this Chanel nail polish. It’ll be tough choosing between the 21 stunning shades, but each one has the same long-lasting and high-shine formula.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Polish $28
Madewell Recycled Cotton Beanie

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Madewell Recycled Cotton Beanie

Gifting a beanie is like gifting a pair of socks, except so much better. It’s the kind of gift you can present to anyone without fail. They can enjoy this warm Madewell beanie responsibly, too, since it’s made from a blend of recycled fibers. 

Madewell Recycled Cotton Beanie $35
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

Go big or go home with a fragrance that has a cult following as big as the one for Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Paris Baccarat Rouge 540. They’ll smell warm, woody, and floral thanks to the perfume’s notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood, and ambergris. 

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat… $195
All Saints Balfern Leather Jacket

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

All Saints Balfern Leather Biker Jacket

The budget does not exist with this buttery soft leather jacket from All Saints. It’s nothing short of timeless when it comes to pieces everyone should have in their wardrobes. And with fall upon us, a quality jacket could be just the sartorial solution for the colder weather. 

All Saints Balfern Leather Jacket $489
Beis Travel Tote

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Beis Travel Tote

The avid jet-setter in your life will fall in love with this Beis tote. It includes interior and exterior pockets, a laptop sleeve, and a separate shoe compartment. The water-resistant material and optional crossbody strap make it more than convenient for their future adventures.

Beis Travel Tote $98
