Nordstrom’s Bridal Collaboration With Etsy Is Chic and Affordable

Serephine Rhinestone and Lace Comb, $325; at Nordstrom

Since it was announced in February that Nordstrom would be collaborating with Etsy on a line of wedding goodies, we’ve been eager to see what the two very different shopping hubs would come with. Well, the range debuted today, and it manages to combine Nordstrom quality with Etsy’s signature whimsy and affordable craftsmanship.

The collection is filled with pieces for brides to wear (like the lovely rhinestone and lace comb, above), as well as cute gifts for stylish bridesmaids like cute compact mirrors, and useful gifts for the happy couple like cheese markers and vintage cutlery sets. Essentially, the line is a nice crossover between bridal accessories and adorable trinkets that everyone can enjoy. And at prices starting at $20, it’s a refreshingly approachable way to make your wedding a little more chic.

See a few of our favorite pieces below, then head over to Nordstrom.com to start shopping now!

Whichgoose Magnolia Hair Pin, $40; at Nordstrom

Sweet Sorrella Polka Dot Compact Mirror, $27; at Nordstrom



Anto Arts Rustic Antique Cake Topper, $25; at Nordstrom

