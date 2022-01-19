Nordstrom Just Marked Down Over 2,000 Designer Styles in This Under-The-Radar Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever browsed through Nordstrom’s bountiful racks in store or through its pages of online offerings, then you know the retailer is a treasure trove of top designer brands. They’re pretty to look at, but the price tags sure aren’t. But just when you think these beautiful designer pieces will forever be too far from reach, the retailer marks down over 2,000 styles in a low-key designer clearance sale. So you can finally put your luxury shopping cravings to rest, because you’re about to save big.

Think Balenciaga, Off-White, Acne Studios and so many more incredible brands that are just waiting to get snapped up by you (at a fraction of their typical cost). And it’s not just clothing you can buy from the sale, it’s shoes and accessories, too—the whole kit and caboodle.

Take it from us, whenever there’s a chance to buy designer at a discount, you seize the day!! But, of course, we won’t let you sit at your computer for hours to rummage through the over 2,000 options. Below, find eight of the biggest deals from Nordstrom’s under-the-radar designer clearance sale.

Balenciaga Fluid Tailored Twill Joggers

We’ve never seen a pair of pants like these Balenciaga joggers. They have a unique mesh waistband that makes them look like exercise shorts, but then they turn into plain black trousers. Any markdown on Balenciaga is a deal worth checking out.

Off-White Dolls Edge Bootie

The extra pointed toe and sculptural wedge make for a bold and powerful statement shoe. Get these leather booties for 60 percent off, and in grey or black.

Dolls Edge Bootie $564 (was $1,410) Buy Now

Victoria Beckham Open Back Wool Sweater

We’re drooling over this sweater’s open back. It’s made of soft Italian merino wool and has a 60 percent discount right now.

Palm Angels Beaded Pendant Necklace

Go full Y2K with this rainbow beaded necklace from Palm Angels. It’s 60 percent off during the sale, bringing its price tag down to $116.

St. John Collection Collared Button Front Sweater

Layer up in this chic collared sweater. The cream color allows you to match it with just about everything you already own, and the button down front gives you multiple ways to wear it. Plus, Nordstrom is letting you take it home with a 60 percent discount.

Sandy Liang Asymmetric Cut Satin Miniskirt

This skirt’s curved hem adds a little something extra to your look. It’s short and sweet (quite literally) and can help make any outfit look so put together. The 40 percent markdown isn’t too bad either.

Kassl Small Monk Suede Bag

Puffy bags are having a moment right now, so take a chance with this trend via Kassl’s Small Monk Suede Bag. It’s slouchy in all the right places and is made of a soft suede you’ll always want to have your hands on. Grab yours for a massive 60 percent off while you still can.

Acne Studios Evelta Crochet Panel Flare Pants

Add these crepe trousers to your cart for 40 percent off. They have a slight vintage edge, and come in black and ecru beige colors.