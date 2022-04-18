Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Has Denim Staples up to 70% Off—Here Are The 7 Styles We’re Shopping

Scroll To See More Images

They say a good man is hard to find, but it’s even harder to find a good pair of jeans. That is, until now, thanks to Nordstrom’s massive spring savings sale. Right now, you can find any kind of denim style you want at up to 70 percent off—straight leg jeans, baggy shorts, cropped trousers, whatever you want. It’s your last chance to get these trendy jeans discounted, so you’ve got to act fast (the sale ends tonight!).

Whether you’re looking to stock up on summer cut-offs so you can be ready to show a little leg this season, or just want to find the perfect pair of straight-legged cropped jeans to show off the sandals that have been hiding in your closet since winter, there are so many good denim deals to take advantage of now. Coveted brands like Levi’s, Madewell and Eloquii all have styles on sale, so you won’t have any issue spotting something that’ll fit your wardrobe.

Here are our picks for the best denim on sale at Nordstrom’s spring sale event.

Levi’s Wedgie Icon

Hailey Bieber is a huge fan of Levi’s denim, and this pair of high-waisted straight-legged jeans are perfect to pair with a bootie the way Bieber loves to do. And don’t worry, in this case, the word wedgie just refers to the non-stretch Levi’s style that accentuates your curves in all the right places. Snag them now for 55 percent off.

Levi’s 501® Original Cutoff Denim Shorts

These denim cutoffs are giving major Pam Anderson in the ’90s vibes. Seriously, just add a white t-shirt and a black leather belt to cinch the waist and you’re good to go. The frayed edges of these denim shorts have a super vintage feel and make the 30 percent discount even more worth your while.

KUT From the Kloth Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants

Kut From the Cloth is a Los Angeles-based denim brand that also makes clothing with other materials, like these corduroy skinny “jeans.” I love stretch material because my hips are around two sizes bigger than my waist size. With these pants, I can go by my waist size and feel rest assured that my hips will squeeze in. Get these comfy pants for a whopping 71 percent off. We love a major steal!

River Island High Waist Ripped Raw Hem Skinny Jeans

River Island is Rihanna-approved, and these jeans are perfectly distressed for an edgy ensemble that still looks put together. Plus, you’ll save 50 percent on this style, which makes it hard to say no to.

Eloquii Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Jans

These paperbag-style jeans are perfect for tucking in a t-shirt or rocking your favorite crop. The wide-leg style makes them perfect for all-day wear since they’ll be breathable, even in the summer. Right now you can save 30 percent on these babies, originally priced at nearly $100.

Madewell 10-Inch High Rise Skinny Jeans

Madewell jeans at up to 57 percent off is typically unheard of, so pick up these high-rise skinnies in a wide range of sizes while you can. You’re probably already familiar with the sizing of the brand, too, which makes this deal all the more sweeter.

BP High Waist Button Fly Mom Jeans

These mom jeans will be even more mom-approved since you’ll save 50 percent when you buy them. The relaxed leg fit and high-waisted cut make these perfect for coffee dates or running errands on the weekend. Pair them with Dr. Martens in the winter and Birkenstocks in the summer.