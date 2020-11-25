Nordstrom’s Cyber Week Sale Is Going To Be Epic, So You Might Want To Cancel Your Plans

Scroll To See More Images

Surprise: Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale 2020 has officially dropped a few days early this year, giving us plenty of time to score on massive savings sitewide, but retailer’s Cyber Week deals about to drop will be the best we’ve seen yet. Thanks, Nordy’s. Nordstrom is now offering 12 days of stellar Cyber savings (November 20 through December 1), featuring up to 50 percent off more than a thousand items in stores and online on luxury beauty, chic home decor staples, essential kitchen appliances, and of course, plenty of apparel, accessories, and shoes galore.

It’s expected that shipping times will be a bit more delayed due to the pandemic, so we’re actually pretty stoked that Nordstrom’s giving us a little bit of extra time to get all of our holiday shopping done without having to pay full retail prices. On that note, if you’re in need of some Inspo to help you get a jump start on tackling your list, Nordstrom has also launched their “Make Merry” shop, chock-full of thousands of gift ideas categorized by price points to suit every budget.

New deals will also be added on November 25, November 27, and November 30 (actual Cyber Monday) so make sure to keep your eyes peeled and bookmark this page to get all the updates as they come in. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite gifts at every price point, along with some covetable items we’re planning to treat ourselves with while they’re on sale. Buyer’s remorse, begone!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

All Saints Hera Leppo Sweater & Slipdress

This two-piece set is a steal at nearly 40 percent off.

Lele Sadoughi Pearl Velvet Headband

The chicest hair accessory I ever did see.

MCM Essential Monogram Leather Tote

30 percent off this chic designer bag is a solid steal if you were thinking about investing in one.

Good American Good Legs Raw Hem Skinny Jeans

These best-sellers rarely go on sale, so take advantage while you still can!

Lorena Canals Monstera Leaf Rug

Is this not the cutest accent rug you’ve ever laid your eyes on?

BP Sophie Criss Cross Plush Bedroom Slipper

Chic, cozy AF, and 30 percent off.

La Mer Hydration Comfort Mini Gift Set

This limited edition set is the perfect way to test out La Mer’s best-sellers without breaking the bank.