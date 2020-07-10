Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale Has Up To 70% Off Tons Of Summer Must-Haves

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, Nordstrom. There’s no better place to go when you want the perfect combination of high-end designer pieces and trendy brands like Topshop and Madewell at your fingertips. And though I never really need an excuse to go shop the retailer, the Nordstrom July 2020 clearance sale would certainly do the trick. If your closet and bank account are looking a little empty for summer, do yourself a favor and head on over to the Nordstrom site right now. There are so many incredibly cute summer essentials on sale for up to 70% (!!) off. I’ve never pressed “add to cart” more quickly.

Whether you’re into summery dresses perfect for pairing with on-trend sneakers or the puffy sleeve trend that seems to be going nowhere this summer, the Nordstrom clearance sale has some pieces you’re going to want to snag immediately. Nordstrom’s trendy selections are always great, but when you want to save a little bit of cash, their sales are game-changers. You can score pieces you’ll love for seasons from your favorite brands and designers without having to pay an arm and a leg. Now that’s truly a summer miracle.

Word to the wise, though: If you see your size, grab it ASAP. Styles are going like hotcakes over on the Nordstrom site. One minute I had my mouse hovered over an item, and the next, it was completely sold out. This sale is not for those who like to take their time and weigh all their options. If you like it and your size is still in stock, do not hesitate!

To help get you started—and show you some things have haven’t yet sold out—I rounded up some of the cutest pieces from the Nordstrom July 2020 clearance sale. Get ready to grab your credit card from your wallet, because this is one summer sale you don’t want to miss.

1. Sweetheart Neck Bodysuit

If you don’t have any summery bodysuits to pair with your favorite cut-offs this season, treat yourself to this white sweetheart neck bodysuit from Leith. You can thank me later.

2. Heel Slide Sandal

A mint green is perfect for summer—and these heel slide sandals from Steve Madden are a chic and easy way to wear the color ASAP.

3. Roll Hem Mom Denim Shorts

I love a good mom jean, but when the temperatures rise, it’s time to break out the denim mom shorts.

4. Button Front Crop Skinny Jeans

Of course, if you’re not a huge shorts person, you can always opt for pairing your favorite tank with these button front skinny jeans from Madewell.

5. Linen Dickey Jacket

Linen is the fabric of the summer thanks to its breathability—so if you’re in need of a chic summer blazer that won’t make you sweat,this linen dickey jacket has you covered.

6. Cowl Back Satin Slipdress

The satin slip dress is summer’s favorite sexy look, and you’ll definitely look stunning in this little black number from Topshop.

7. Marissa Longline Chemise

If you’re into the slip dress vibe but want something a little more maximalist, allow me to introduce you to this animal print longline chemise. Ooh, baby.

8. Elva Woven Mule

As a huge fan of mules, I love finding ways to wear them in the summer. Keep your feet cool while getting your mule fix with these Sam Edelman woven mules this summer.

9. Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Summers were made for wearing cute minidresses, and this BP floral frock is truly too cute—and too good of a deal—to pass up.

10. Mini Dogtooth Double Breasted Blazer

For those of you who want something summery that can also transition into fall, this cute houndstooth blazer is sure to please.

