Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Started Weeks Early & 24,866 Items Are up to 50% Off

Thanksgiving turkey is delicious and all that, but nothing tastes as good as Black Friday savings feel. Only this year, I’ll be shopping long before I’m eating! Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale has kicked off weeks before Turkey Day—but believe me, I’m not complaining. Now, instead of shopping after Thanksgiving, I can buy myself something cute (and on sale!) to wear to sit in the living room with all my cousins. Life is good!

Seriously, though. Nordstrom is going in on Black Friday savings this year, and today officially kicks things off. More deals will be added closer to Black Friday (Circle back around November 19, hint hint.) but until then, shoppers can get up to 40 percent off UGG accessories, Nike workout attire, Reformation dresses, Jeffrey Campbell shoes, Good American denim, Barbour jackets and so. much. more. Sheesh!

Whether you’re looking to shop for yourself or load up on holiday gifts for less, Nordstrom should be your one-stop shop for presents big and small. That Ganni dress your favorite influencer keeps posting on Instagram? It’s on sale. The Frye boots your brother asked for for Christmas? Babe, they’re on sale, too.

Personally, I plan on picking up some Free People sweaters, an Avec Les Filles coat, my first pair of Mother denim and of course, UGG home gooods for myself and my sisters. In addition to fun new wardrobe treats, I also use Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale to stock up on my essentials. Hello, new bras and shapewear!

Shop every dang deal live now on the Nordstrom website, or read on for a few of our choice selects below. Happy Black Friday On A Thursday, y’all!

Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag

There’s nothing we love more than a colorblock moment, especially when it’s involving one of Coach’s most popular bag styles. The pop of pink will add a dimension to whatever winter outfit you’re wearing. Plus, the crossbody style is always useful during commutes and travel. Usually just under $400, this bag’s on sale for more than $100 off.

TechLoom Phantom Running Shoe

I always use Black Friday as a time to stock up on footwear, so shoes are one of the first sections I recommend browsing. Or, skip the scrolling and just nab these best-sellers from APL, available in four fresh colors.

Kiehl’s Defend & Correct Dark Spot Corrector Set

Have a dark spot that just won’t seem to go away? This corrective solution and SPF combination can help you erase away those scars. Kiehl’s rarely puts items on sale, so this 17% discount is worth taking advantage of.

PU 307 Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

Outerwear can be a big splurge, but Nordstrom’s sale makes treating yourself to a few fun pieces easy. My advice? Go for a timeless silhouette (like a classic puffer) in a statement-making hue (like red!). Levi’s has the hook-up, with this coat for $40 off.

Kendra Scott Addison Bar Pendant Necklace

Taylor Swift loves Kendra Scott jewelry, so obviously we do, too. This pendant is the perfect wear-anywhere accessory that’ll match with everything and anything in your closet. What’s more, it’s under $24.

Classic Logo Velour Track Pants

If you were looking for a sign to use this sale as an excuse to buy yourself a Juicy tracksuit, this is it. Unleash your inner early 2000s diva! We may not be on lockdown anymore, but chic loungewear is still an essential, and these velour pants (available in three hues) certainly do the trick.

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte

I bet you never thought you could buy a piece of Le Cresuet cookware for under $100—better yet under $30. This mini cocotte is discounted to just $20, and your holiday shopping needs are met. Gift this to your cousins, besties, or parents. No matter, they’ll be happy to receive it.

Winsome Reed Diffuser

The secret to an incredible holiday hostess gift? Something small, pretty and functional. A reed diffuser always checks the right boxes! And this gorgeous pink version looks more like a decor piece, so it’ll definitely blow away your giftee (who, of course, never has to know you got it on sale for $25 bucks!). Enjoy notes of pine, amber, and sweet melon for a festive femme feel.

Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra

Listen up: Bras are expensive. And with the world returning to semi-normal, I have a hunch you’re reaching for one on the reg. Stock up on luxury lingerie and shapewear brands during this sale and get yourself the bras you deserve. My pick? The Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra, a fan favorite that offers up to size 38G.

Free People Brookside Sweater

If you haven’t experienced the softness of a Free People sweater yet, now’s the time. The luxe boho brand crafts the coziest creations, and this one is fit for the office or for lounging around the house. Shop it now for nearly 50% off.

Chuck Taylor All Star Run Star Hike Hi Platform Sneaker

You can’t go wrong with a white sneaker, and this platform Chuck Taylor pair has the punk edge we need this season. Usually, they retail for $110, but you can snag them for $66 rn.

Erno Laszlo Hydra-Therapy Memory Sleep Mask

More than 300 shoppers have reviewed this anti-aging moisturizing mask, and it’s maintained a 4.7-star rating. Known for its nourishing impacts, the skincare essential typically sells for $120, but is on sale for nearly $40 off.

Morgan Chelsea Boot

The one thing I can never have enough of is cute boots, but my closet is currently overflowing with options. Still, a sale isn’t an opportunity to waste! I’m on the hunt for a classic chelsea silhouette with an updated trendy lug sole, and these Marc Fisher babies might just be The Ones. If you’re not loving the cream leather, they have two other colorways on sale as well!

Giorgio Armani Travel Size Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Set

With this travel set, you’ll get a liquid lipstick, lash-lengthening mascara and eyeshadow for under $25 (and it’s a $53 value).

Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

Betcha didn’t think a handbag so chic could exist for under $50 bucks! That might be true when we’re talking full price, but House of Want’s Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag clocks in at just under $47 during this sale, which means you absolutely have to have it. Maybe put those savings towards a second colorway, while you’re at it!

Ugg Cotton Blend Throw Blanket

If you have a pair of Ugg boots or slippers, you know how comfortable they are. Imagine that coziness wrapped into a blanket that you can then wrap yourself in. The 40 percent off home good is the epitome of comfort.