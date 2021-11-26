It’s Not Too Late to Cozy Up & Score 40% Off UGGs at Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m a firm believer that UGGs are a year-round shoe not limited to the cold weather season. Sure, they’re not exactly my footwear of choice during blazing hot summer days, but that doesn’t mean the brand’s slippers or slip-on boots shouldn’t be worn during quick errand runs or late-night trips to the bodega for snacks. Of course, it’s a lot more acceptable to wear UGGs now than it is in the middle of July so during this time you can find me living in the footwear practically every day.

Not only do UGGs excel in keeping your toes toasty warm, but the boots and slippers have honestly become a fashion staple of their own. I mean, it screams off-duty supermodel vibes. Kendall Jenner and Hadid sisters, we’re looking at you. Plus, any opportunity I have to look like I raided Hailey Bieber’s closet I’ll take, and it just so happens she loves her UGGs as much as we do.

I’ve been wearing UGGs since I was in middle school and since then I’ve witnessed both styles that have stood the test of time and trendier bold color slipper options that celebs love. Personally, I’m a fan of them all, and honestly don’t think you can go wrong with having any of the styles in your closet. They’re a cult-favorite brand for a reason!

RELATED: 12 Practical Things You Always Need, & Still Have Time to Buy For Black Friday

The best part is that you can style the shoes with literally everything nowadays, seriously. Elsa Hosk recently paired her UGGs slippers with a blazer set and I’ve been dying to recreate her outfit since. Whether you decide to go with a lazy day look in an oversized sweatshirt or a more elevated fit, you can rest assured that your UGGs will make you look cozy and chic—which is exactly the vibe I’m going for all winter long.

While UGGs can usually cost you a pretty penny, Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale offers up the chance to score up to 40% off styles for a limited time. Stock up friends!

Chesnut Beauty, $135 (originally $180)

A tried and true classic. This UGG pick is the definition of your go-to versatile shoe. Shop the style in the signature Chestnut hue or in Black and save $45 while you’re at it.

Animal Print Slingback Sandal, $64.95 (originally $110)

These slippers are basically a giant fluff ball for your feet. Not to mention, they’re giving off serious Cheetah Girl vibes. These are the kinds of slippers that celebrities always seem to be spotted in, so don’t be surprised if you get mistaken for a Jenner.

McKay Water Resistant Bootie, $99.90 (originally $150)

These shearling water-resistant booties have my heart. We love a functional yet fashionable style choice.

Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie, $109.90 (originally $160)

These UGGs are a more elevated style than most…literally. This suede option features a 2.5-inch heel and comes in three different hues: chestnut, black, and gray.