Nordstrom’s Black Friday Deals Are Starting Early This Year & We’re Getting Our Carts Ready

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday is clearly starting early this year, and rather than being a post-Thanksgiving shopping event, it seems as though this year it’s going to be more like Black Friday month throughout the entire month of November. Because of the pandemic, Amazon postponed its annual Prime Day sale event to October, officially kicking off the holiday shopping season earlier, giving us all the opportunity to get ahead on our holiday shopping lists and save money ahead of time before the holiday shopping craze actually even begins. It’s expected that shipping times will be a bit more delayed this year as well, so it really is a good idea to give yourself plenty of cushion time to make sure gifts arrive on time. Nordstrom is also taking part in the early Black Friday shopping trend, and have officially launched their “Make Merry” shop, chock-full of thousands of gifts categorized by price points to suit every budget. Along with this gifting hub, Nordy’s has also revealed its Black Friday plans and dates for 2020.

From November 4-22 Nordstrom will be rolling out a new online shopping experience called November Daily Drops, which will feature gift guides curated by Nordstrom shopping experts to help you find the perfect gift for literally anyone on your list. They’ll also be dropping stellar discounts on luxe beauty products (for your or a giftee) with markdown up to 50 percent off throughout the month. And finally, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday event has been confirmed to go live on November 20 in stores and online and will be active through December 1, giving you a full 12 days of incredible deals across all categories with prices slashed up to 50 percent off. New deals will be added on November on November 20, November 23, November 25, and November 27, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled and bookmark this page to get all the updates as they come in. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite gifts at every price point, along with some covetable items we hope will be on sale later this month.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Diptyque Limited Edition Moonlit Fir Scented Candle

This is literally a foolproof gift—for anyone.

Rachel Parcell Faux Fur Slippers

Chic and cozy AF.

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Hair Tie Rose Gold Holiday Bauble

This couldn’t be any cuter.

Skims Cozy Knit Bouclé Robe

Adding to cart.

Nordstrom Mask Set

Because who doesn’t need more chic masks to round off their collection for the new year?

Rebecca Minkoff Apple Watch Band

The Apple Watch never looked so luxe.

La Mer Hydration Comfort Mini Gift Set

This limited edition set is the perfect way to test out La Mer’s best-sellers without breaking the bank.

Dyson Complete Air Styler Set

This is the perfect gift for the Dyson fan.