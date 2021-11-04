Sound The Alarms: Reformation Dresses Are 60% Off Thanks To Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If there was ever the perfect moment to seize the day, it’s now. We all know Reformation for its iconic wrap dresses and floral numbers, but the prices can make them more of a treat that you seriously save up for, especially since the brand rarely hosts sales. Luckily, Nordstorm’s early Black Friday deals just went live, and they include a ton of Reformation dresses on sale for up to 60% off.

You can’t deny the fact that you’ve probably always wanted to give off Reformation picnic lady vibes. Well, now’s your chance. Although colder weather is here, depending on how you style the dress, you could easily make it a year-round piece in your wardrobe.

But Reformation also carries rib dresses that are just as trendy as their signature floral ones. They’re warmer, cozier, and also on sale right now at Nordstrom. From mini dresses to midis and maxis, Reformation is really doing us a solid.

No matter what you’re hoping to find among Nordstrom’s early black Friday deals, you should have these seven Reformation dresses all open in separate tabs. They’re already selling fast, so we highly recommend you don’t wait a second more to shop them.

Nikita Floral Dress

It’s the ties on the shoulders for me. While this stunning floral dress may look too fancy to wear on an everyday basis, throw on a turtleneck and white sneaker so you can serve looks no matter where you go. Plus, it’s a whole 30% off, but probably not for long.

Embry Floral Midi Dress

Gingham isn’t limited to wear during spring and summer only. Match this darling dress with your fav pair of chunky boots and fuzzy jacket, and you have the cutest fall look for drinks with friends. It’s marked down by 39%, and we can’t say no to that.

Jael Rib Maxi Dress

If you’re not one for floral patterns, check out this simple yet chic maxi dress. It’s so easy to layer it with boots and pretty much any coat in your closet. It’s a new style and 40% off, so you might want to pounce on this deal right now.

Aymeline Floral Strapless Dress

Add this strapless dress to your cart if you’re in search of the most romantic date or anniversary dress. It has the biggest discount of all the Reformation dresses in Nordstrom’s sale section, giving you a whopping 59% off.

Dunes Long Sleeve Smocked Dress

Need a versatile dress for all the holiday parties on your calendar? This smocked dress has long sleeves to keep you warm, plus a smocked bodice for a sweet touch. At 40% off, we’ll take it.

Lemon Rib Long Sleeve Dress

Don’t sleep on this long sleeve rib dress, and definitely don’t overlook its slit detail. This dress is simple enough to pair with everything you already own, but the slit makes it a showstopper. It’s probably the warmest of the bunch on sale right now, and has a 30% discount.

Cibrina Halter Body-Con Dress

Say hello to your new go-to party dress, the Cibrina Halter Body-Con Dress. All eyes will be on you when you wear this sleek, bright red number out on the town. Even better, it’s 40% off, costing you only $70.