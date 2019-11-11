Everything You Need to Know About Nordstrom’s Black Friday Hours

Scroll To See More Images

While the necessity of having to battle through crowds and make your through endless lines in order to gain access to stellar post-Thanksgiving Black Friday deals has become slightly obsolete, it’s hard to deny the adrenaline-inducing rush of shopping these promos in stores versus sitting at home browsing online. Plus, while convenient, online sale shopping presents other downsides as well, including stock running out while the items are still in your cart and brick and mortar deal hunting tends to be a bit more easy to navigate. If you’re looking to get out of the house after a feast (or simply need a break from out-of-town relatives and in-laws), we have the low down on Nordstrom’s Black Friday hours for 2019.

Last year, Nordy’s debuted a vast array of discounted items, ranging from luxe home decor and pricey kitchen gadgets, to contemporary apparel and accessories and plenty of prestige beauty offerings at steeply-reduced price points (historically, it’s ranged from 20-25 percent, on average), and we expect 2019 to be no different. Black Friday falls on November 29 this year, but if you’re looking to shop online, Nordstrom will most likely offer early access to card holders. We also suspect that Nordstrom will reveal slashed prices and seasonal promos by midnight on Thanksgiving night at the very latest. They’ll also be offering plenty of budget-friendly gifting options, from perfume beauty sets to unique stocking stuffers for virtually every person you have on your holiday shopping list.

While some major department stores and brick and mortar retailers will open their doors for Black Friday deal hunters on Thanksgiving night, Nordstrom will remained closed for the holiday, so you’ll have to get some rest and rise early the following day if you’re looking to score on some of the best mark-downs and promos of the entire year. The mega retailer hasn’t revealed their hours for Black Friday (we will keep you posted, though) but if last year is any indication of what’s to come for 2019, we expect that doors will open around 7 or 8 am. Despite the slightly later start time compared to other stores who open up shop at the crack of dawn, you’ll still want to give yourself extra time to park in flooded malls lots and stand in lines (but it will be worth the wait, we’re certain).

