Nordstrom Just Put Hundreds Of Designer Bags (Including Balenciaga) On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday

Nordstrom is without a doubt one of the best sites to check for Black Friday sales. From cozy UGG slippers to a comfortable Casper mattress, Nordstrom’s site truly has a little bit of everything on sale this year. Scrolling through thousands of sale items can be daunting which is why it’s always a good idea to approach shopping with a game plan. Before you browse through the basics, you must checkout the Nordstrom’s Black Friday designer bag sale. There are hundreds of designer bags on sale for up to 50 percent off so it’s time to put “saving” and “splurging” in the same sentence.

Brands like Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Staud and GANNI are all on sale which means you’re about to make a tough purchasing decision. Luckily, most of the bags can be worn in multiple ways—while you may have to decide which color to buy, you won’t have to pick between a cross-body and a shoulder bag because most of the bags are adjustable! A crossbody is the perfect pick for winter because you can easily wear it over a puffer jacket but you’ll want to switch it to a shoulder bag once you’re heading out to a nice dinner.

Nordtrom has continually been adding new bags to the Black Friday sale page so be sure to keep checking the site in between bites of turkey. In the meantime, keep reading for my favorite designer bags on sale right now.

Balenciaga Extra Small Hourglass Leather Top Handle Bag

I still can’t believe my eyes that Nordstrom has this perfect green Balenciaga bag for 40 percent off!

Coperni Heart Faux Fur Tote

If I got this faux fur tote as a holiday gift I would scream with excitement. It is so freaking cute and is actually functional.

STAUD Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag

The STAUD shoulder bag has been a fan favorite for years and it will continue to be one for years to come. The rainbow beading on this one makes a unique statement.

Coach Tabby Soft Leather Shoulder Bag

I love the happy orange shade of this medium-sized shoulder bag. It comes with two interchangeable leather straps to adjust the length and it is available in two colors.

MCM Portuna Shoulder Bag

This little MCM logo shoulder bag is giving major Barbiecore vibes and will add a fun pop of color to any look.

Marc Jacobs Quilted Moto Shoulder Bag

This quilted shoulder bag would work great for a night out especially with the silver detailing and chain strap.

Tory Burch McGraw Pebble Leather Wedge Shoulder Bag

If you want a sleek designer bag that subtly shows off a logo, this Tory Burch shoulder bag is a great pick.

Coach Signature Denim Field Tote

Denim accessories were a big ’90s trend and I’m so excited to announce that they’re back! This denim tote is the perfect work bag.

BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Kaia Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag

The STAUD and Birkenstock collab is a great fusion of two brands and this adorable shoulder bag proves it.

Ganni Banner Recycled Leather Roller Bag

Ganni is known as a quirky cool-girl brand and this circular baby pink bag totally fits the vibe.

AllSaints Sabine Fringe Macramé Tote Bag

If you want to get ahead of 2023 trends, you’ll want to make sure you have a hobo-style shoulder bag in your closet. This macrame option works all year round because it is contrasted with a leather shoulder strap.