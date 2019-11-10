Everything We Know About Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale So Far

Scroll To See More Images

Nordstrom isn’t one to hold out when it comes to anticipated annual sales. Their Anniversary Sale and Clear The Rack sales are two shopping events that avid shoppers eagerly await each year. While Thanksgiving — and therefore Black Friday — are still a solid three weeks away, the mega retailer has already debuted a sneak peak at what’s to come for the Nordstrom Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2019, and we frankly, we couldn’t be more excited about it. While Nordstrom has an arguably unrivaled assortment of merchandise categories compared to say, Walmart or Amazon, their home, fashion, beauty and lifestyle offerings are far more than just impressive. Better yet, each of these categories is slated to have a vast amount of coveted pieces, ranging from designer handbags to luxury beauty gift sets, home decor essentials and so much more. Plus, they’re all marked down with steeply-discounted prices, so who can complain? While the all of the deals won’t be live and ready to shop until the end of the month, the retailer is offering a glimpse of which items will be on sale for the event ahead of the launch, so shoppers can easily plan, prepare and budget accordingly (thanks, Nordstrom).

So whether you’re looking to brave the lines and crowds for in-store-only promos or you prefer to take it easy and shop the stellar deals on your phone while still comfortably dressed in your PJ’s (we’re not judging BTW because, same), we have the low down on what’s to come for Nordstrom’s massive holiday sale. Prices will drop on November 27, with markdowns on beauty, women and men’s fashion, home decor and so much more. However, quantities will be limited, so you might not want to take your sweet time when it comes to the checkout process — at least if you’re looking to save. And, if you want to get a head start on holiday sale shopping, you’re in luck, because Nordstrom’s already marked down hundreds of best-selling items throughout the site before the main event. Ready, set, shop

Diptyque Lucky Charm Candle Carousel

This is kind of the perfect gift for just about anyone on your list.

Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

This is my favorite fragrance (aside from Byredo’s M/Mink) and it’s literally never been so “cheap.”

Topshop Turtleneck Rib Sweater — Originally $75 With a 45 Percent Discount

The perfect, cozy-day sweater I ever did see.

Tory Burch McGraw Camera Bag — Originally $298 With 33 Percent Discount

Now is the time to splurge on the designer bag you’ve had in your cart for the past six months.

MAC Lipstick — Originally $18.50 With 15 Perfecent Discount

This best-selling lipstick rarely gets marked down.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.