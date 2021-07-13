Be Still, My Cart — Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Just Around the Corner

Scroll To See More Images

In case you didn’t hear, Nordstrom’s annual anniversary sale is just around the corner, and while it doesn’t open to the public until July 28, if you’re a Nordstrom cardholder, you can already shop the stellar deals now. While Nordstrom cardholder members (Icons, Influencers, and ambassadors) have already been able to add items to their cart and checkout, the sale’s preview is already live, so you can start curating your wish list ahead of the massive sale event. Oh, and because stock tends to run out quickly, we definitely suggest adding everything you have your eye on to your cart before it’s actually shoppable.

In case you’re new to the yearly shopping event, it’s Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, and the discounts span from apparel to luxury beauty products and even home decor items from top brands including Madewell, Topshop, Zella, Mario Badescu, Topshop, and Levi’s just to name a very select few. Best of all, the discounts are not only far-reaching across merchandise categories, but they’re pretty generous, ranging anywhere from between 30 to 60 percent off retail prices. It’s basically the perfect excuse to stock up on fall fashion essentials, restock your holy grail beauty essentials, and invest in some new home furnishings for a seasonal refresh while prices are *seriously* slashed.

The sale will be open to the public from July 28 through August at 9:30 AM ET/6:30 AM PT, online, and in stores. If you’d like to sign up for the Nordstrom Rewards program to get you early access privileges next year, can do so here). Scroll through below to check out some of the discounted items we’re adding to our carts right now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nécessaire The Body Wash & The Body Lotion Set ($50 Value)

This luxe bodycare line went viral for a reason — it’s that good. Stock up on this set while it’s $15 off.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings (was $98)

Score these best-selling (and top-rated) leggings for $34 off.

Daydreamer Rolling Stones Graphic Tee (was $69)

Because you can never have too many band tees in your rotation.

Hydroflask 32oz. Water Bottle (was $44.95)

Now’s a great time to invest in staying hydrated in style.

Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Exfoliant (was $59)

This cult-favorite acid toner is a solid dupe for the beloved Biologique Recherche P50 Lotion.

Boy Smells Moody Woods Votive Candle Set ($80 Value)

Stock up on five best-selling scented candles from Boy Smells while they’re $30 off.

Pendleton Sunset Canyon Roll-Up Blanket (was $99.50)

This classic pendleton blanket never goes out of style — and almost never goes on sale either.

Coach x Leather Crossbody Bag (was $195)

50 percent off Coach is a rare occasion — take advantage while you can (!!!).