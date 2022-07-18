The Best Under-$50 Buys From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale—Including Urban Outfitters, Hermès & More

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day just ended and our wallets are feeling a whole lot lighter than before. However, we’re having a slight internal conflict because Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is finally open to everyone and only runs through July 31. That’s not a ton of time to recover from Prime Day and also splurge on big-ticket items. There’s no need to fret because we found a way to take part in this sale event without breaking the bank.

Filter and sort by features are your best friends when shopping online. For Nordstrom’s sale, simply filter it by price and tick off the under-$50 boxes. You should see over 2,000 items that won’t cost you more than $50 each. And no, they’re not bottom-of-the-barrel items that are just so-so. We’re talking products from top brands like Free People, Sam Edelman and Madewell. You might be surprised to also find Hermès and Le Labo are included in this affordable price range, too.

From an Urban Outfitters flannel for fall to an Anastasia Beverly Hills lip plumping kit, you’re going to want to shop all of the 10 under-$50 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale finds below.

RELATED: I Scrolled Through Over 3,000 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Items & These Are My Top 18 Picks

BDG Urban Outfitters Brendan Plaid Flannel Crop Shirt

Though we’re still in vacay mode, it can’t hurt to start shopping for fall. Start refreshing your autumn wardrobe with this plaid flannel shirt from Urban Outfitters. The colorway is so different from all of the other typical lumberjack black and red flannels out there. Plus, it’s $18 off right now.

Free People Lucky Shirtee Floral Button-Up Shirt

We’re sensing some Y2K vibes with this Free People button-up shirt. The front ruching and tighter fight flatter your figure in all the right places. Considering it’s quite rare to find Free People shirts for under $50, you’re going to want to add this top to your cart, stat.

Hermès Twilly d’Hermès Travel Size Eau de Parfum Duo

We bet you didn’t think you’d ever find Hermès in the under-$50 section of Nordstrom’s sale. This luxe perfume duo will have you smelling like ginger, tuberose and sandalwood wherever you go.

Madewell Ex-Boyfriend Oversize High-Low Stretch Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Live out your coastal grandma dreams with this oversized cotton button-up shirt. The vertical stripes and blue tones scream “catch me in the Hamptons.” The top comes in sizes 1X through 4X for a whopping $28 off during the sale.

Spanx Get Moving 14-Inch Skort

We’re so down for preppy fashion and looking like a country club tennis player all summer long. Be the main character both on and off the court with Spanx’s Get Moving 14-Inch Skort. It features pockets for your phone and keys, and it’s made from a sweat-wicking, fast-drying, UV ray-blocking fabric. What more could you need in a skort? A $24 discount of course.

Le Labo Jumbo Hinoki Hand Soap

Le Labo’s scents are irresistible and typically on the pricier side. Stock up on hand soap with this jumbo-sized bottle of the brand’s Hinoki liquid lather. Inspired by the Buddhist temples of Mount Koya in Japan, it smells woody and contains sea buckthorn, sugar cane and rosemary.

Too Faced Hype is Real Lip Injection Set

Cancel your filler appointment because Too Faced’s lip plumpers can do the trick instantly. For just $42, you can prolong the needles.

Circus by Sam Edelman Savanna Sandal

These Sam Edelman sandals definitely deserve a spot in your summer rotation. They’re extremely chic and can help elevate any look, whether it’s a tank and denim shorts or a mini beach dress. It’s hard to find heeled sandals like these for under $50, so scoop up your pair ASAP.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit

Get your brows looking snatched with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ trio of celeb-loved brow products. The Brow Whiz, Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel will help you outline, fill and shape your arches to perfection. Originally valued at $68, get your kit for just $39 during the sale.

Viking Hard Anodized 8-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan

Let’s be real, everyone plays favorites when it comes to pans. There’s always that one extra special pan in your cabinet that’s helped you through your best and worst culinary moments. If you have yet to crown your fave, try out this Viking nonstick fry pan for $20 off.