StyleCaster
Share

10 Trendy Sneakers To Snag From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale—Before They Sell Out

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Trendy Sneakers To Snag From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale—Before They Sell Out

Julia Marzovilla
by
278 Shares
10 Trendy Sneakers To Snag From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale—Before They Sell Out
Photo: Courtesy of Superga; Nike; Sam Edelman; Converse; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. It’s truly the best time of the year! I mean, when else can you pick up tons of cute pieces for the season ahead at a discounted rate? While I love nabbing some trendy new clothes whenever the seasons change, I am never not on the hunt for a fresh pair of kicks. If you’re anything like me, you need to shop a bunch of the trendiest sneakers from Nordstorm’s sale because let’s face it—I’m basically a footwear fanatic.

Luckily, I won’t have to spend too much time hunting for my next pair thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. If you didn’t even know this was going down, here are the details: The sale opens to the public on July 28 and runs through August 8. It’s Nordstrom’s most popular sale of the year and the site is offering major discounts on so many of the fashion set’s favorite footwear brands including Nike, Converse and Superga.

Sneakers are basically the glue that holds my wardrobe together these days. I literally live in my white Air Force 1s and they are in dire need of a refresh—and I think I’m gonna go for a trendier pair this time around. Don’t get me wrong—I love classic options—but a cool new pair of sneaks makes even the most basic OOTD feel fresh in an instant.

If you’ve got your credit cards at the ready, read on to check out a few of the cutest options from the sale. Yes, I will be buying a few of these for myself, so don’t be shocked if you pick up a few options, too!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers

Courtesy of Superga.

2750 Beaded Low Top Sneaker — $30 Off

This pair of Superga sneakers has a sweet colorful detail on the laces, so they’re a great option if you love white sneakers but are sick and tired of wearing the same old basic pair. Cop them now for only $58.90.

2750 Beaded Low Top Sneaker $58.90
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers

Courtesy of Nike.

Free Metcon 4 Training Shoe — $30 Off

Nike makes some of the best athletic shoes around, so try out this pair of Free Metcon 4 Training Shoes if you’re picking up a new fitness goal right now. Even better, they’re priced at only $89.90 right now.

Free Metcon 4 Training Shoe $89.90
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers

Courtesy of Converse.

Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform High Top Sneaker — $20 Off

If you’re more of a high-top fan, try this pair of platform sneakers from Converse. They’re like the updated pair (literally, thanks to the height!) of the ones you had as a kid—and they cost less than $60 bucks in the sale.

Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform… $59.90
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers

Courtesy of Nike.

Court Vintage Premium Sneaker — $20 Off

Why wear white sneakers when you can wear pink? This pair of low-tops from Nike adds the perfect pop of color. Plus, they’re on sale for less than $50 bucks right now.

Court Vintage Premium Sneaker $49.90
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers

Courtesy of Sam Edelman.

Poppy Sneaker — $50 Off

From pink right on to silver! This pair of Poppy Sneakers from Sam Edelman comes in a ton of different colors, but I prefer this metallic hue. These babies are also majorly discounted down to only $49.90 right now, so consider this your official call to buy them.

Poppy Sneaker $49.90
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers

Courtesy of Adidas.

PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe — $45 Off

If you’re more of an Adidas fan when it comes to your running shoes (I get it—the rivalry runs deep!) try this pair of PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoes because they’re on sale for less than $85 bucks right now!

PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe $84.90
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers

Courtesy of VANS.

Old Skool Platform Sneaker — $25 Off

You can’t go wrong with a pair of Vans, especially when they a) Come in this cute colorway and b) Are discounted down to less than $50 in the sale.

Old Skool Platform Sneaker $49.90
Buy Now

 

 

STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers

Courtesy of Superga.

2705 Embroidered Platform High Top Sneaker — $37 Off

Here’s another high-top option from Superga because honestly, you can never have too many! This pair comes covered in a ton of tiny gold stars and is discounted down to only $71.90 right now.

2705 Embroidered Platform High Top… $71.90
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers

Courtesy of Ted Baker.

Feekic Snake Print Sneaker — $53 Off

Who doesn’t love a printed sneaker? This pair from Ted Baker feels cool thanks to the snakeskin pattern but still has a super easy-to-style silhouette! Oh—and they’re going for less than $110 right now.

Feekic Snake Print Sneaker $107
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneakers

Courtesy of Dr. Scholl’s.

Mellow Faux Fur Lined Mule Sneaker — $40 Off

The ideal combination between a slipper and an actual sneaker, this pair of shoes from Dr. Scholl’s is the perfect option for days spent running errands because they’re so dang comfortable! Get ’em now for only $79.90.

Mellow Faux Fur Lined Mule Sneaker $79.90
Buy Now

StyleCaster newsletter

Tags:
share