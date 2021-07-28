10 Trendy Sneakers To Snag From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale—Before They Sell Out

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. It’s truly the best time of the year! I mean, when else can you pick up tons of cute pieces for the season ahead at a discounted rate? While I love nabbing some trendy new clothes whenever the seasons change, I am never not on the hunt for a fresh pair of kicks. If you’re anything like me, you need to shop a bunch of the trendiest sneakers from Nordstorm’s sale because let’s face it—I’m basically a footwear fanatic.

Luckily, I won’t have to spend too much time hunting for my next pair thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. If you didn’t even know this was going down, here are the details: The sale opens to the public on July 28 and runs through August 8. It’s Nordstrom’s most popular sale of the year and the site is offering major discounts on so many of the fashion set’s favorite footwear brands including Nike, Converse and Superga.

Sneakers are basically the glue that holds my wardrobe together these days. I literally live in my white Air Force 1s and they are in dire need of a refresh—and I think I’m gonna go for a trendier pair this time around. Don’t get me wrong—I love classic options—but a cool new pair of sneaks makes even the most basic OOTD feel fresh in an instant.

If you’ve got your credit cards at the ready, read on to check out a few of the cutest options from the sale. Yes, I will be buying a few of these for myself, so don’t be shocked if you pick up a few options, too!

2750 Beaded Low Top Sneaker — $30 Off

This pair of Superga sneakers has a sweet colorful detail on the laces, so they’re a great option if you love white sneakers but are sick and tired of wearing the same old basic pair. Cop them now for only $58.90.

Free Metcon 4 Training Shoe — $30 Off

Nike makes some of the best athletic shoes around, so try out this pair of Free Metcon 4 Training Shoes if you’re picking up a new fitness goal right now. Even better, they’re priced at only $89.90 right now.

Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform High Top Sneaker — $20 Off If you’re more of a high-top fan, try this pair of platform sneakers from Converse. They’re like the updated pair (literally, thanks to the height!) of the ones you had as a kid—and they cost less than $60 bucks in the sale. Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform… $59.90 Buy Now

Court Vintage Premium Sneaker — $20 Off Why wear white sneakers when you can wear pink? This pair of low-tops from Nike adds the perfect pop of color. Plus, they’re on sale for less than $50 bucks right now. Court Vintage Premium Sneaker $49.90 Buy Now Poppy Sneaker — $50 Off

From pink right on to silver! This pair of Poppy Sneakers from Sam Edelman comes in a ton of different colors, but I prefer this metallic hue. These babies are also majorly discounted down to only $49.90 right now, so consider this your official call to buy them.