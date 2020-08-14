Prepare To Add These 15 Cute Pairs Of Shoes To Cart, Thanks To Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing like a good shoe sale to make me whip out my credit card at lightening speed. Though the bedroom in my small apartment couldn’t possibly hold anything more than it does now, I still find myself adding so many pairs of shoes from Nordstrom’s anniversary sale to my cart. It’s not that I need more shoes; it’s that I want more shoes—and the deals from this sale are seriously too good to pass up. As a new season approaches, it’s always fun to switch up our wardrobes and add in new and fun pieces, so shoe shopping is always on my agenda. If you’re starting to prep your fall wardrobe—or want to snag some last-minute summer looks—there’s no better place than Nordstrom right now.

Unlike shoe sales that only feature one type of shoe (like sandals, sneakers or heels), the Nordstrom anniversary sale has them all. You’ll find swoon-worthy booties to wear with your favorite fall denim and oversized sweaters, sandals that will carry you all the way into autumn and mules that work for just about every season. Whatever outfits you might be planning (or shopping), there’s a pair of on-sale shoes from Nordstrom that would look amazing with each of them.

Not only is there any type of shoe you could ever want (and on sale) on the Nordstrom site, but these beauties come from all your favorite brands. So looks you’d already shop for fall are now a fraction of their original costs. Shoes from Sam Edelman, Nike, UGG, Marc Fisher, Madewell and more make appearances in this Nordstrom sale—and all for truly amazing prices. Excuse me while I clear out some room in my closet, thanks.

If you’re itching to get your hands on a pair or two, I don’t blame you. To give you a head start, I rounded up 15 of the best and cutest pairs of shoes you can get from Nordstrom’s anniversary sale right now below. There’s a little something for everyone, so go ahead and shop ’til you drop. Nordstrom cardmembers, you already have complete access to the sale, but if you’re without a Nordstrom card, don’t worry. These deals are available to everyone starting August 18. So choose which shoes are your faves, and get ready to snag them before they inevitably sell out. Good luck!

1. Sam Edelman Daruby Bootie

Ooh, these snake print booties need to get in my closet ASAP. They’re so perfect for fall, and are a fun option if you ever tire of your classic black Chelsea boots.

2. Steven New York Jive Croc Embossed Slip On Sandal

If you’re looking for a great transitional heeled sandal option, these pink croc embossed slip-on sandals are a gorgeous option. You can wear them until the temperatures finally drop.

3. Nike Blazer Low SE Sneaker

These Nike low-top sneakers are beyond cute. I can’t help but obsess over the pink and burnt orange details—they make the shoes stand out while still keeping them neutral enough to wear with anything.

4. UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper

Everyone needs a little something cozy, right? These UGG shearling slippers are a fun neon moment you can wear around the house—and post on Instagram, obviously.

5. 42 Gold Liya Slide Sandal

Another great transitional pair of shoes are these 42 Gold slide sandals in a gorgeous burnt orange. The color is so perfect for fall, and you’ll get plenty of use out of them before the weather cools off.

6. Marc Fisher LTD. Cathi Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot

Have yourself an Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson moment (Never forget!) with these cute over-the-knee boots from Marc Fisher. Paired with leggings and an oversized top, you might even have to ward off the paparazzi.

7. Madewell Delia Sidewalk Low Top Sneaker

For your consideration: these ridiculously cool Madewell low-top sneakers. They’re the perfect addition to your wardrobe in any season, but they’re especially cute with cozy fall ensembles.

8. Steven New York Hades Strappy Slide Sandal

It’s hard not to love a tortoise pattern, and these strappy slide sandals are no exception. Wear them for the rest of summer until the first leaves of fall drop.

9. Charles By Charles David Emblem Chain Reptile Embossed Pointed Toe Mule

I’ve never found a mule I didn’t like, so these Charles by Charles David pointed toe mules are definitely getting added to my cart. And for nearly 50% off, they’re a steal.

10. Louise Et Cie Loni Block Heel Sandal

Upon first glance, these block heel sandals look like just another pair of black heels. When you look closely though, you’ll see that the shoes feature mismatched buckles—such a fun detail!

11. Veja Esplar SE Canvas Sneaker

Oh, nothing, just another pair of seriously cute sneakers at an amazing price. Veja sneakers are always a bit of a splurge, but now you can snag a pair for way less than the original price.

12. Louise Et Cie Espen Loafer

Whether they’re paired with your cutest workwear ensemble or a tee and jeans, you can’t go wrong with these gorgeous black loafers for fall.

13. Steve Madden Nadalie Pointed Toe Bootie

Whoever said you can’t wear white after Labor Day hasn’t seen these Steve Madden pointed-toe booties. They’re perfect for wearing with your cozies autumnal outfits this upcoming season.

14. Vince Nelda Square Toe Slide Sandal

Sure, these Vince slide sandals might be a bit of a splurge, but they’re nearly $100 off the original price, so go ahead and treat yourself. The classic black hue will last you for seasons.

15. Louise Et Cie Espen Genuine Calf Hair Loafer

These animal print loafers are seriously a dream and a half. For fall, pair these loafers with a simple black turtleneck and jeans, then add some gold jewelry to finish the look off. You regret it.