Prepare to Curate Your Summer Wish List: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Preview Is Here

ICYMI, Nordstrom’s annual anniversary sale is confirmed to take place from July 28 through August 8, but if you’re a Nordstrom cardholder member (Icons, Influencers, and ambassador levels) you can get early access to the stellar deals on July 16. Either way, Nordstrom’s anniversary sale preview is officially live, so you can start adding items to your cart and building your wish list ahead of the event.

In case you’re new to the yearly shopping event, it’s Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, and the discounts span from apparel to beauty and even home decor items from top brands including Madewell, Beyond Yoga, Charlotte Tilbury, Mother Denim, UGG, and Nordstrom also added over 100 new brands to the sale this year, including Dyson, Our Place, Cinq a Sept, and so many more.

Plus, not only do the deals span through all of the product categories, but the deals are also pretty impressive — like, up to 70 percent off impressive. It’s basically Black Friday in July, so whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe lineup ahead of returning to the office or have had your eye on a special splurge, now’s the best time to do it.

The sale officially opens to the public on July 28 at 9:30 AM ET/6:30 AM PT, online and in stores. Oh, and if you’d like to sign up for the Nordstrom Rewards program to get you early access privileges next year, you can do so here). Scroll through below to check out some of the discounted items we’re already adding to our carts so we can check out ASAP before stock sells out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings (was $98)

Score these best-selling (and top-rated) leggings for $34 off.

Coach x Leather Crossbody Bag (was $195)

50 percent off Coach is a rare occasion — take advantage while you can (!!!).

Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Exfoliant (was $59)

This cult-favorite acid toner is a solid dupe for the beloved Biologique Recherche P50 Lotion.

UGG Oh Yeah Slippers ($109+)

These best-sellers rarely get discounted — and they’ll be up to 25 percent off during the sale.

Nécessaire The Body Wash & The Body Lotion Set ($50 Value)

This luxe bodycare line went viral for a reason — it’s that good. Stock up on this set while it’s $15 off.

Boy Smells Moody Woods Votive Candle Set ($80 Value)

Stock up on five best-selling scented candles from Boy Smells while they’re $30 off.

Pendleton Sunset Canyon Roll-Up Blanket (was $99.50)

This classic pendleton blanket never goes out of style — and almost never goes on sale either.