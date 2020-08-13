Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is A Home Decor Gold Mine, So Excuse Me While I Redecorate

Scroll To See More Images

It doesn’t take much for me to want to redecorate—even if I have no new spaces to fill. There’s just something about home decor that makes me want to start all over and redecorate from scratch. Fortunately for anyone (including myself) who currently has the urge to change things up, the home decor from Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is here to make it ridiculously easy and affordable. There’s no need to spend your entire paycheck on one piece of art—Nordstrom has all the deals that will make you home look incredible while also saving you cash. Cha-ching.

This year, Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is blessing us with tons of aesthetically pleasing home furnishings. We’re talking bedding, kitchen essentials, wall decor, candles—seriously everything you need to make your home look perfect so you can camp out inside forever without feeling totally stuck. This sale is the ultimate space refresher. Out with the old, and in with the new (and on sale)! Basically, what I’m saying is that you can accomplish your pre-holidays desire to redecorate your home without ever having to leave your warm bed. That is, of course, unless you’re in the market for some new bedding—in which case, you might have to get up for a few minutes.

Not only is Nordstrom’s anniversary sale perfect for shopping for your own home, though, it’s also a fun way to buy something for a friend who’s spent way too much time staring at their 10-year-old decor recently. If you’ve been on a Zoom hang with your BFFs and noticed that their home decor is either non-existent or totally outdated, do them a favor and treat your pal to a mini home upgrade. Send them some cute new wall art or even a candle that elevates their space. Your friend—and everyone they live with or see over video chat—will thank you.

Since scrolling through all of the Nordstrom anniversary sale can get overwhelming (So many good deals, people!), we’ve rounded up the cutest home sale items you can score now—so you can get a head start on that redecorating. All Nordstrom cardmembers already have access to the sale, but it officially opens to the public on August 18. Whether you can actually purchase the items on sale now or not, everyone can preview the gorgeous home decor pieces and plan what items they want to add to their home. After seeing all the decor available, you might realize you need a bigger apartment. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!

1. Pom Pom At Home Henley Stripe Duvet Cover

One of the easiest ways to freshen up a bedroom is with brand-spanking-new bedding. This Henley Stripe Duvet Cover is the perfect semi-neutral option for those who like to keep thing simple.

2. Deny Designs Is It That Easy Framed Wall Art

Wall art is another great way to spice things up in your home without having to change too much. Try a fun abstract print like this one, and watch as it elevates the entire space.

3. Terrazzo & Marble Round Serving Board

Party hosts, rejoice! This gorgeous serving board is the perfect addition to any kitchen, and is sure to make your dinner parties—or weeknight cheese boards—feel classy AF.

4. Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser

Aromatherapy diffusers are already great to have around, but when they’re as gorgeous as this one from Serene House, adding it to cart is a no-brainer.

5. Voluspa Vermeil Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles

If you’re not into diffusers, you can always go the route of the aesthetically pleasing candle. This set of five from Voluspa is sure to have your house looking cute and smelling amazing in no time.

6. Pom Pom At Home Oulu Throw Blanket

Cozy on up in this Pom Pom at Home throw blanket! You can never have enough cute blankets around—especially when the temperatures drop—so go ahead and treat yourself.

7. Deny Designs Hello Sayand Urban Jungle Shower Curtain

Give your bathroom a major—but easy—makeover with a new and cute shower curtain. If you choose a bold print, allow it to be the statement piece, and keep everything else nice and clean.

8. Smeg ’50s Retro Style Electric Kettle

Get the vibe of the ’50s and the convenience of 2020 with this electric kettle from Smeg. Once you have this kitchen essential in your home, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

9. BP. Stripe Shag Accent Pillow

Looking to give your living room a little oomph? Add this Stripe Shag Accent Pillow to a chair or your couch and you’ll see the difference just one little detail can make.

10. Deny Designs Iveta Abolina Birch Wood Cutting Board

OK, this marbled cutting board is just so cool. You can use it for cutting up veggies, then serve the food on the same board—it’s that cute.

11. BP. Texture Dot Comforter & Sham Set

If you’re not totally into the neutral aesthetic, opt for this cute pink comforter and sham set instead. The pink hue works really well with most other colors, too, so you can keep the rest of your room the way it is if you don’t want to completely redecorate.

12. Deny Designs Cool Mouth Framed Wall Art

For those into kitschy art, you’ll love this funky framed print. Add it to a gallery wall full of fun art or let it be a statement piece on neutral wall.