Nordstrom’s Anniversary Home Sale Has Major Discounts on Diptyque Candles & Missoni Towels

Mia Maguire
by
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

July has officially become summer’s version of November’s month-long Black Friday extravaganza, with endless sales featuring irresistible deals and steals across virtually every shopping category you can think of. Now that Amazon’s two-day long Prime Day event is behind us, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is here to tempt us with major bargains across the site, from apparel steals to luxury skincare and makeup. Nordstrom’s Anniversay home sale is equally as impressive, chock full of home decor accents to spruce up your dwelling midsummer — without dropping a fortune. From July 19 through August 5, you can take advantage of the sale’s vast assortment of elevated home items, from decorative kitchen staples to accent furniture, and everything in between.

There are plenty of bread-and-butter essentials to be found –all discounted up to 50% off– from chic bedding pieces to statement rugs and plenty of pretty dinnerware. There’s also numerous markdowns on luxury brands that rarely go on sale, like Diptyque candles, Nest fragrance diffusers, designer bath towels by Missoni, and printed duvet covers and comforters by Ted Baker. And, this sale isn’t just an end-of-season clearance event to get rid of summer inventory that was slow to sell, there are plenty of new and fall-ready items that will only be discounted until August 5, so it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your apartment for fall, while still getting to take advantage of clearance prices. Since we assume you don’t want to spend your weekend scouring the site to find the best deals, we did the hard work for you and curated a list of killer offers worthy of adding to cart (and fetching your wallet that’s inconveniently sitting all the way across the room).

1. Cathy’s Concepts 5-Piece Monogrammed Decanter Set, $84 $55.90

Monogrammed Decanter Set $55.90
This would make an amazing wedding or house-warming gift.

2. Stemless Wine Glass Set, $40 $25.90

Stemless Wine Glass Set $25.90
You can never have too many chic wine glasses.

3. Surya Home Aura Area Rug, $47.90–$415.90 $65.00–$555.00 

Surya Home Aura Rug $47.90
A statement rug can instantly transform your space with just one piece.

 

 

4. Ultrasonic Cool Mist Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser, $49.99 $32.90

Ultrasonic Macron Diffuser $32.90
An aromatherapy diffuser that actually looks like decor? We’re into it. 
5. Anthropologie Fez Bath Mat, $48 $36

Anthropologie Fez Bath Mat $36
This is the most luxe bath mat we’ve probably ever seen.

6. Round Marble & Acacia Wood Serving Board, $79 $49.90

Round Marble & Wood Serving Board $49.90
Perfect when you’re hosting Wine and Cheese Wednesdays with the girls.

7. Diptyque Candle Set, $78 $55

Diptyque Candle Set $55
I’ve never met someone who doesn’t love Diptyque’s designer candles — especially when they’re on sale.

8. Ted Baker London Elegant Duvet Cover & Sham Set, $149.99–$199.99 $99.90–$133.90

Ted Baker Elegant Bedding Set $99.90
A touch of pink in the bedroom never hurts.
9. Nest Fragrances Bamboo & Grapefruit Reed Diffuser Duo, $96 $58

Nest Fragrances Diffuser Set $58
Who doesn’t love a discounted bundle?

10. Missoni Bath Towel, $80 $59.90

Missoni Bath Towel $59.90
I didn’t even know Missoni made home decor, and I am thrilled to now be in the know.

11. UGG Peppermint Grove Woven Basket, $248 $185.90

UGG Peppermint Grove Basket $185.90
The handbag trend of summer, but make it home decor.

12. Anthropologie Rosie Platter, $68 $44.90

Anthropologie Rosie Platter $44.90
The quintessential summer serving accessory.

13. Nordstrom Home Wine Rack, $49 $29.90

Nordstrom Wine Rack $29.90
A gilded wine rack to make your Pinot collection dazzle.

