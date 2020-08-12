I’m Fully Using Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale To Build My Fall Wardrobe From Scratch

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing I love quite as much as cute ‘n cozy fall fashion. Sweaters, jackets, autumnal colors—give it all to me in spades, even if the weather has yet to make it appropriate sweater-wearing temperatures. (Looking at you, Los Angeles heatwave.) Although it still technically feels like summer outside, it’s fall in my heart, and I’m already swooning over the autumnally-perfect pieces available from Nordstrom’s anniversary sale fashion section. These are the types of pieces you’re going to want to snag now and wear inside while blasting the AC until it’s chilly enough to wear them outside. In other words, make some room in your closet ASAP.

I’m talking the perfect fall sweaters in all your favorite colors, a classic moto jacket that you definitely need and all the autumnal denim you could ever want. Just let me be your guide into the foray of Nordstrom’s 2020 anniversary sale, K? I’ve even picked out some summer-appropriate pieces you won’t even have to wait to wear, too. There happens to be a particularly adorable pair of Nike sneakers just waiting to grace the confines of your tiny apartment closet and an animal print dress that will make you feel oh-so-fierce. Seriously, Nordstrom can take my entire paycheck right now (and until the end of time).

While I anxiously await the first leaf drop of 2020, you’ll catch me shopping these incredible fashion deals like it’s my damn job. Nordstrom Ambassador and Influencer cardmembers, you can go ahead and start shopping, but all cardmembers get access to the Nordstrom anniversary sale on August 13. If you don’t have a Nordstrom card, have no fear. The sale opens to everyone on August 19. Of course, if you don’t want to wait, you can always apply for Nordstrom card. We wouldn’t blame you! That’s just how incredible these deals are.

So, without further ado, let me introduce you to your fall starter wardrobe with the 15 majorly chic picks below. Just add a pumpkin spice latte, and you’re good to go for the season.

1. Treasure & Bond Plaid Blazer

Ugh, I love a boyfriend blazer—and they’re seriously trending for fall. Do yourself a favor and snag this gorgeous Treasure & Bond plaid blazer before it sells out. (I have a feeling it will.)

2. Nike Low SE Sneaker

BRB, adding these Nike Low SE Sneakers to my cart immediately. The colors! The low-top style! The effortlessly cool vibes! These shoes have everything and more.

3. Topshop Stripe Crewneck Sweater

I’m so ready to cozy up in fall knits as soon as the temperatures drop, and first up will be this Topshop crewneck sweater. The creamy hues just scream autumn.

4. Leith Belted Tapered Pants

These belted tapered pants can be easily dressed up or down this fall. You could pair them with your favorite graphic tee or tuck in a cute blouse for a work-appropriate look.

5. BLANKNYC Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Every fall wardrobe needs a black moto jacket, and you can score this BLANKNYC beauty for under $60 at the Nordstrom anniversary sale. Um, yes please.

6. Leith Ponte High Waist Kick Flare Pants

Looking for a pair of work-ready pants that actually have a little personality? Allow me to introduce you to these kick flare pants from Leith. This pair works perfectly with button downs or cozy sweaters.

7. Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater

Another fall must-have? A cozy black sweater. Leave it to Free People to create the ultimate comfy pullover that still makes you look put together.

8. Quay Australia Stop & Stare 58mm Square Sunglasses

While some people think sunglasses are a spring and summer necessity, they’re definitely needed for fall, too. The dark purple hues in this Quay Australia pair work great with all your favorite fall looks.

9. Good American Good Legs High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans

For days you don’t want to wear black denim, but you want something a little different than classic blue, try a pair of dark gray jeans. These Good American cropped skinnies are the perfect option.

10. Caslon Open Front Cardigan

Throw this adorable striped cardigan over all your fall basics. You can wear it with a tee and jeans or toss it on top of a simple black mini dress.

11. BP. Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress

Get a little wild this fall with an animal print long-sleeve dress. Pair it with sneakers for a casual look, or add some black heels if you’re headed out on the town.

12. Madewell The Perfect Vintage High Waist Jeans

Of course, you can’t pass up these vintage high-waist jeans from Madewell this fall. At over $40 off the original price, snagging this denim in a no-brainer.

13. Halogen Plaid Topper

Forget solid and simple coats! This fall, I’m all about a statement jacket—which is what makes this Halogen plaid topper a must-buy at Nordstrom’s anniversary sale.

14. MOTHER The Insider Two Step Fray Hem Crop Jeans

These frayed-edge black jeans are perfect for showing off your fall sneakers and booties. Plus, they play well with all your favorite autumnal tops and sweaters. A wardrobe staple if I ever did see one.

15. Steve Madden Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule

I’ve always been a big fan of mules, and these Steve Madden leopard print beauties are exactly the pair I need for fall. The chain detail is a fun and unique addition, too!