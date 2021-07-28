12 Editor-Approved Designer Buys From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Scroll To See More Images

I tend to go a little wild during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale—but out of everything I buy, I always feel like the designer pieces are my best successes. Yes, it’s nice to get my favorite jeans for a few bucks off or stock up on my go-to skincare, but getting truly pricy pieces at a major discount is what gives me that ~sale shopping~ rush. Anyone else?

I shop at Nordstrom quite a bit, but I usually avoid the high-end brands unless I’m looking to splurge. The big sale is pretty much the only time that I start by looking at the luxury brands, so I can plan my purchasing accordingly. I’d rather invest in something special and save a few hundred bucks than splurge on a million little things. When it comes to the Anniversary Sale, quality over quantity is the name of the game.

So, what’s on sale right now, you ask? Sunnies from Prada, Gucci, Burberry and soooo many more brands, I’m starting to wish I had more than one face. If you want a new back-to-the-office bag, check out all different styles and colors from Coach, Kate Spade, Kurt Geiger, Marc Jacobs and more. For accessories, I’m treating myself to watches from Michele, Movado and Versace. Last but not least, it wouldn’t be almost-fall if I didn’t shop footwear, so I’ll be choosing between boots by Stuart Weitzman (yep, the over-the-knee pair) and kicks by Tory Burch.

Ready to treat yourself? Read on for some editor-approved luxury Nordstrom sale picks below. And don’t forget that the sale ends on Sunday, August 8!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Coach Leather Barrel Bag – $155.10 Off

Coach bags are having a major moment and this unique barrel silhouette is especially chic. Normally $395, she’s a steal for under $240 and available in two fall-friendly hues.

Prada 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses – $90.10 Off Prada is my favorite luxury brand, so these sunnies I can wear forever are definitely a smart buy, especially since they’re usually $272. 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses $181.90 Buy Now

Movado Bold Pavé Crystal Bracelet Watch – $235.10 Off Movado makes some seriously beautiful timepieces and this one usually retails for $695 (!) so you best believe I’m snagging it for under $460.

Marc Jacobs The Shutter Leather Crossbody Bag – $135.10 Off Normally $335, this crossbody bag is both a staple and a statement, especially when you buy it in red. It’s also on sale in white, too! The Shutter Leather Crossbody Bag $199.90 Buy Now

Burberry 59mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses – $95.10 Off

Aviators are a timeless classic, so snagging this Burberry pair (which normally retails for $265) is a great call.

Tory Burch Leigh Sneaker – $78.10 Off

Luxury sneakers are having a moment and the Leighs are usually $228, so they’re already sitting in my cart. Who doesn’t need another good white sneaker?

Kate Spade Large Molly Leather Tote – $91.10 Off

Need a great back-to-work bag? Kate Spade totes are durable and cute—plus, this one’s usually $228.

Versace Greca Glass Bracelet Watch – $445.10 Off

You can save almost $500 on this gorgeous Versace watch (normally $1295!), so you pretty much have to buy it.

Stuart Weitzman Daphne Over the Knee Boots – $290.10 Off

Yep, THE boots are on sale. Normally $850, your fall and winter wardrobe is begging you to buy.

Gucci 58mm Gradient Square Sunglasses – $135.10 Off

Oh, some Gucci sunnies? Don’t mind if I do! These are usually $405, so under $270 is a great deal.

Kurt Geiger XXL Kensington Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag – $98.10 Off

I have a feeling Kurt Geiger will be everywhere this fall, so I’m snagging this massive quilted bag now, as it’s usually $295.

Michele Sporty Sport Sail Chronograph Watch Head w/ Silicone Strap – $165.10 Off

Michele watches are the ultimate in luxury timepieces, so getting this one (which retails for $495) on sale feels almost too good to be true.