Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is Full of Designer Denim Marked Down up to 50% Off

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is Full of Designer Denim Marked Down up to 50% Off

Mia Maguire
by
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is Full of Designer Denim Marked Down up to 50% Off
Christmas / Black Friday in July is still going strong thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary 2019 sale, guys. Following Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event, Target’s Deals Day sale, and WalMart’s blow out rollback extravaganza earlier in the week, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is basically the grand finale of this deal-packed month (though it will run from now until August 5th). The Anniversary sale went live last week, but was only available to shop for Nordstrom card holders. But, the wait if finally over. As of today, the expansive sale (which is packed with major opportunities to save across categories throughout apparel, home, and beauty) is officially live and shoppable to everyone.

And, this isn’t just an end-of-season sale held for the purpose of getting rid of old inventory in order to usher in fresh collections for fall; it’s actually quite the contrary. Most of the markdowns for the apparel, shoes, and accessories portion are actually on autumn styles, from chunky sweaters for transitional dressing, to elevated, everyday ankle booties and even lightweight trenches and leather jackets discounted at up to 50% off retail prices (they’ll go back to regular prices on August 5). It’s basically the perfect excuse to already start shopping for cozy fall weather without feeling guilty about dropping huge sums of cash on items you can’t even wear yet — especially if you’re already sick of the summer heat and over your crop tops, floral mini dresses and strappy sandals. Here’s everything we’re currently adding to our carts (so far).

1. Free People Check Blazer, $168 $111.90

Free People Check Blazer $111.90
The perfect seasonal blazer that looks just as good with vintage jeans as it does with slacks for the office.

 

2. BP Midi Slip Dress, $59 $38

BP Print Midi Slip Dress $38
A versatile floral print that will work throughout the remainder of summer and throughout the fall.

3. Halogen Bias Cut A-Line Skirt, $98 $58

Halogen Bias Cut A-Line Skirt $58
Two of the biggest trends of the year (dots and slinky midi skirts) that show no signs of slowing down for the next season.

4. BP Long Line Cardigan, $49 $31.90

BP Long Line Cardigan $31.90
The perfect piece to give a sexy slip dress a casual, daytime vibe.

 

5. Avec Les Filles Star Trench Coat, $335 $219.90

Avec Les Fills Star Trench Coat $212.90
Star power.

6. Topshop Jamie High Waist Skinny Jeans, $75 $49.90

Topshop Jamie High Waist Skinny Jeans $49.90
Slight distressing for a lived-in look.

 

7. ASTR The Label Long Sleeve Square Neck Sweater, $75 $49.90

ASTR The Label Square Neck Sweater $49.90
A lightweight statement sweater is a must for transitional dressing between summer and fall.

8. Madewell Emmett Windowpane Plaid Crop Wide Leg Pants, $95 $62.90

Madewell Emmett Window Pane Wide Leg… $62.90
The Emmett pants are one of Madewell’s best-sellers for a reason.

9. FRAME Ali Leopard Print High Rise Skinny Jeans, $225 $149.90

Frame Ali Leopard Print Jeans $149.90
Clearly, now is the time to stock up on printed bottoms.

10. Leith Sleeveless Sweater Dress, $69 $49.90

Leith Sleeveless Sweater Dress $45.90
Simple, but make it sexy.

11. BP Corduroy Jacket, $69 $49.90

BP Corduroy Jacket $49.90
A lightweight jacket in a quintessentially autumnal hue.

12. Leith Striped Sweater Dress, $75 $49.90

Leith Striped Sweater Dress $49.90
Flattering AF.

 

 

13. Spanx Print Active Leggings, $114 $75.90

Spanx Active Print Leggings $75.90
Spanx makes (surprisingly) some of my favorite activewear pieces.

14. Levi’s Faux Leather Jacker, $150 $99.90

Levi's Faux Leather Jacket $99.90
A vegan-friendly leather jacket is closet staple you should probably own.

15. Leith Transfer Stitch Turtleneck Sweater, $59 $38.90

Leith Trasnfer Stitch Sweater $38.90
A pastel turtleneck is an instant outfit upgrader.

 

16. Mother The Looker Side Stripe Jeans, $210 $112.90

Mother The Looker Jeans $112.90
A classic luxury denim style with an athleisure touch.

17. Madewell Ryder Cardigan, $98 $64.90

Madewell Ryder Cardigan $64.90
So so snuggly.

18. Good American Good Legs High Rise Jeans , $150 $99.90

Good American Good Legs Jeans $99.90
Good American for a great deal.

19. Halogen Striped Turtleneck Pull Over, $79 $49.90

Halogen Striped Turtleneck Sweater $49.90
This sweater is making me look forward to fall (well, almost).

20. BP Square Neck Bodysuit, $25 $15.90

BP Sqaure Neck Bodysuit $15.90
Square necks are the neckline to go for right now.

21. FRAME Le Skinny Cropped Jeans, $225 $149.90

Frame Le Skinny Cropped Jeans $149.90
Just more covetable designer denim on sale for your consideration.

22. Alo Yoga Airbrush Leggings, $82.00 $64.74

Alo Airbrush Leggings $64.74
Alo rarely goes on sale, so you might want to take advantage of the score while you have the chance.

23. Bernardo Leopard Print Coat, $215 $142.90

Bernardo Leopard Print Coat $142.90
I know that we’re still in the middle of summer, but with so many cute coat markdowns, I can’t resist thinking ahead to fall.

