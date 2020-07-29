Nordstrom’s Massive Anniversary Sale is About to Drop—Here’s How to Get a Head Start

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and tell Alexa to set up a series of reminders because Nordstrom’s annual anniversary sale is right around the corner. While the sale won’t be live and shoppable until August 19 (Nordstrom members get early access on August 4, but more info on that later), Nordy’s has already given us a sneak peek of all the deals by way of their digital preview (it’s basically a virtual catalog), so you can add everything you’re after to your cart before the sale officially drops (and yes, you might want to go ahead and do this in advance, since stock typically sells out pretty quickly).

In case you’re new to the yearly shopping event, it’s Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, and the discounts span from apparel to beauty and even home decor items from top brands including Madewell, The North Face, Zella, Mario Badescu, Topshop, and Levi’s just to name a very select few. Best of all, the discounts are not only far-reaching across merchandise categories, but they’re pretty generous, ranging anywhere between from between 30 to 60 percent off retail prices. It’s basically the perfect excuse to stock up on fall fashion essentials, restock your holy grail beauty essentials, and invest in some new home furnishings for a seasonal refresh while prices are *seriously* slashed.

The sale will be open to the public from August 19-30 at 9:30AM ET/6:30AM PT, but if you’re feeling a bit antsy (and hey, we’re definitely not judging), there are a few ways to get earlier access to the deals. Basically, the higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you’ll get to shop. Nordstrom cardmembers will have access to the sale on August 13 (you can sign up here), and depending on your Nordy Club status, you may be able to shop even earlier. Scroll through below to check out some of the discounted items we’re already adding to our “wish lists.”

Madewell Transport Stripe Embroidered Zip Top Crossbody Tote

An everyday staple with a little bit of extra charm.

BB Dakota Plaid Boyfriend Blazer

The perfect oversized—but not too boxy—BF blazer everyone should own.

Veja Esplar Sneakers

These cool-girl sneakers rarely get marked down.

Nordstrom at Home Marble & Acacia Wood Serving Board

Your wine and cheese nights just got so much chicer thanks to this guy.

Levi’s Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

These jeans have been more or less sold out for the majority of the year, so now’s the time to add to cart.

NuFace FIX® & Mini Facial Toning Device Set

This is SUCH a good deal.

Vince Camuto Belted Chambray Jumpsuit

The summer jumpsuit that dreams are literally made of.

Treasure & Bond Jersey Throw Blanket

This chic throw will make you old sofa look brand new.

ALO Airlift High Waist Leggings

There’s never been a better time to stock up on luxe activewear.

Smeg 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster Is this not the chicest toaster you ever did see?

