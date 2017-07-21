13 Best Fashion Pieces to Buy from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, it’s not the holiday season, and no, not it’s spring break: It’s the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, which means all your favorite shoes, dresses, tops—you name it—are priced anywhere from 10 to 60 percent off. Sure, you’re probably having summer sale fatigue, but we’re not talking about been-there-done-that slides that you’ve already bought 5 iterations of, or that summer dress that you’ve seen all over Instagram for months already, but rather, must-have fall items that aren’t even in stores yet. Yep—we’re talking all new items like a half-off statement earrings, a severely discounted Blank Denim leather jacket, and a pair of Stuart Weitzman boots that have no business ever being on sale.

And sure, with hundreds of products on sale, it’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed, so we culled the 17 best fashion picks on site right now. But act fast: stock is limited and it’s practically a universal rule that your size always sells out first when you’ve been waiting for the price to drop. Ahead, the best fashion buys from the 2017 Nordstrom anniversary sale.