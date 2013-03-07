Why Nordstrom Is America’s Favorite Place To Shop

If numbers are to be believed, we really, really like shopping at Nordstrom.

According to a survey of 40,000 shoppers conducted by Market Force Information, the upscale department store is America’s favorite shopping destination, leading in six of the survey’s eight categories, including service, and merchandise selection. However, it’s Nordstom’s liberal return policy that really keps us coming back.

So, what exactly is the return policy that landed the Seattle-based retailer at the top of American’s list, bumping Kohl’s out of the top spot? “The return policy is that there is no return policy,” Colin Johnson, a spokesman for Nordstrom told Fox Business in December. “You won’t find one posted at the cash register or on your receipt. We’re just going to stand behind our merchandise. The bottom line is that we work with the customer.”

Essentially, this means there’s no time limit, no receipt required and no annoying paperwork. Online, Nordstrom offers free return shipping.

Here’s a look at the top 10:

1. Nordstrom

2. Kohl’s

3. Macy’s

4. Dillard’s

5. JCPenney

6. T.J. Maxx

7. Banana Republic

8. Old Navy

9. Ross

10. Target