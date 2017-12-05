50 Stylish Nordic Winter Outfits

Much like the way we trust Brazilians intrinsically with their understanding of swimwear, Nordic girls are the first people we turn to for style inspo when the temperature starts to plummet. If you’ve ever visited Copenhagen or Stockholm—or hey, even if you’ve just spent a bit of time Insta-stalking fashion types from the region—you’ll know that their residents are almost eerily well-dressed, and they never look like they’re struggling with the freezing temperatures. While New York and Paris may get most of the credit as style capitals, the people of Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, and Finland deserve props where props is due—and that certainly applies to their winter layering skills.

The prevailing understanding of Scandinavian style focuses on its clean lines, simplicity, and functionality—and while that may apply to its interiors, its a little more diverse when it comes to fashion. Some Scandi girls excel at playing with textures to make a monochrome outfit look interesting, while others pile on the colors and prints in such a way that it all seems like it was meant to be. The diversity of fashion sense is part of what makes their looks so enviable.

In the slideshow ahead, see 50 photos of Nordic winter style that’ll make you want to hop on a plane, stat.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2016.