StyleCaster
Share

50 Stylish Nordic Winter Outfits

What's hot
StyleCaster

50 Stylish Nordic Winter Outfits

by
50 Stylish Nordic Winter Outfits
51 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Much like the way we trust Brazilians intrinsically with their understanding of swimwear, Nordic girls are the first people we turn to for style inspo when the temperature starts to plummet. If you’ve ever visited Copenhagen or Stockholm—or hey, even if you’ve just spent a bit of time Insta-stalking fashion types from the region—you’ll know that their residents are almost eerily well-dressed, and they never look like they’re struggling with the freezing temperatures. While New York and Paris may get most of the credit as style capitals, the people of Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, and Finland deserve props where props is due—and that certainly applies to their winter layering skills.

MORE: 3 Unexpected Ways to Style a Turtleneck

The prevailing understanding of Scandinavian style focuses on its clean lines, simplicity, and functionality—and while that may apply to its interiors, its a little more diverse when it comes to fashion. Some Scandi girls excel at playing with textures to make a monochrome outfit look interesting, while others pile on the colors and prints in such a way that it all seems like it was meant to be. The diversity of fashion sense is part of what makes their looks so enviable.

MORE: Hygge: The Danish Tradition That’ll Get Rid of Monday Blues

In the slideshow ahead, see 50 photos of Nordic winter style that’ll make you want to hop on a plane, stat.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2016.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 51
STYLECASTER | Pin it! Nordic Winter Fashion
Pin it!
Photo: Yvonna Groom/StyleCaster
Photo: instagram / @pernilleteisbaek
Photo: instagram / @lejonhjerta
Photo: instagram / @nimsundstrom
Photo: instagram / @hannastefansson
Photo: instagram / @hannafridh
Photo: instagram / @tineandreaa
Photo: instagram / @_jeanettemadsen_
Photo: instagram / @frederikkesofie
Photo: instagram / @hedvigso
Photo: instagram / @kellybellyboom
Photo: instagram / @florawis
Photo: instagram / @cajsawessberg
Photo: instagram / @emilisindlev
Photo: instagram / @couturekulten
Photo: instagram / @isabellroden
Photo: instagram / @klarakassman
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @johannaankelhed
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @nadiakandil
Photo: instagram / @madelenebillman
Photo: instagram / @nemesisbabe
Photo: instagram / @_jeanettemadsen_
Photo: instagram / @josefindahlberg.se
Photo: instagram / @elinkling
Photo: instagram / @klarakassman
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @hannastefansson
Photo: instagram / @salemindrias
Photo: instagram / @linneklund
Photo: instagram / @elsaekman
Photo: instagram / @kellybellyboom
Photo: instagram / @pernilleteisbaek
Photo: instagram / @lejonhjerta
Photo: instagram / @therealtinamisaghi
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @cajsawessberg
Photo: instagram / @hildasandstrom
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @fannyekstrand
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @couturekulten
Photo: instagram / @kenzas
Photo: instagram / @trinekjaer_
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @hannamw
Photo: instagram / @hannelim
Photo: instagram / @caroline_brasch
Photo: instagram / @salemindrias
Photo: instagram / @darjabarannik

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Chic, Festive, and Not-at-All Cheesy Winter Décor Ideas

20 Chic, Festive, and Not-at-All Cheesy Winter Décor Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Pin it! Nordic Winter Fashion
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share