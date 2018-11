Norah Jones (I know, right? Haven’t heard from her in a solid while…) has just released her new single “Chasing Pirates” off her upcoming LP “The Fall.”

Recruiting Will Sheff and Ryan Adams to collaborate on songwriting, Jones is making some changes from her more commonly known ethereal and ballad style. “Chasing Pirates” flows with a seriously groovy sound of keyboards or drums and surprisingly is written solely by Jones.

“The Fall” will be available November 17.