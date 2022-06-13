CEO Trina Chan On Creating Nootropic Gummies & Finding A Great Therapist

Scroll To See More Images

Some people exude an aura of self-possssion. It’s not overly contrived or the result of a happenstance mood, it emanates through positive and negative moments alike. It’s those people that make us say, “we’ll have What They’re Having.” This week, Museum of Ice Cream founder Trina Chan reveals what she’s having.

Once Trina Chan started talking to her friends about mental health, she realized more people wanted an opening to the conversation than she thought. “Those are conversations I wasn’t having prior to the pandemic and the lockdown,” Chan tells me over the phone. “I think [the pandemic] has exacerbated our ability to be real about what we’re struggling with,” she says. The pandemic certainly has people thinking about wellness in a new way, whether that means they’re trying therapy for the first time (like Chan did), or just looking for a new routine to keep up with at a time when the world is anything but normal.

Chan launched No. 8 in October 2021 after working on the company for most of 2020. It’s a health company that focuses on gummy nootropics in flavors inspired by food Chan grew up eating from Singapore, like matcha, mint, and yuzu. Nootropics are essentially substances that help boost brain performance. “There are two types of nootropics,” says Chan, “natural and synthetic. Natural is something like coffee, and synthetic is something like Adderall. [For No.8], we are only committed to using naturally derived nootropics,” she says.

Whether your intention is to focus more at work, be more energized throughout the day, or get more restful sleep at night, there’s a No.8 nootropic gummy that can help. “Of course just because you’re taking a calm gummy doesn’t mean you’re going to be calm for the rest of your life,” says Chan. “It’s really about the routines and the habits that you’re building around that moment in your day. So ideally No.8 will also be seen as a vessel to self-care.

Here’s how the 29-year-old CEO and co-founder builds a healthy routine for herself throughout the day, and how she aims to inspire others to do the same.

On Asian Representation In The Health Sector

TC: We are proudly Asian founded. We openly celebrate our Chinese heritage right through our brand name. Eight is an auspicious number in Chinese culture and that’s because no matter how you slice that eight, whether it’s horizontal or vertical it’s symmetrical.

The topic of mental health in Asian households is obsolete. Talking about your feelings, talking about where you’re at is not a welcome subject because it’s seen as a sign of weakness. To me, I wanted to add my voice into that mix and show people that I’m someone who openly struggles with anxiety and depression, and I’m of Asian descent. I want to show that it’s okay to be vulnerable about that, it’s okay to venture outside of what you were taught and what you know and to figure out what works best for you. Celebrate becoming your own individual. There’s a lot of power in that too.

What You Can Always Find In Her Bag

I love aromatherapy; I’m someone who’s just obsessed with it, whether it’s candles or oils. In my bag I always carry SAJE’s peppermint halo oil. Any time I feel anxious or stressed out or feel a migraine coming on, it’s the most useful thing.

On Soaking In The Sun

When I need a pick-me-up, I like to get natural sunlight in. It helps me stay alert and get energized. I’m also big on journaling. I carry a small notebook with me wherever I go that helps keep me grounded, and helps with anxious thoughts.

On Logging Off

One show in particular that I’m crazy about is a Korean drama called Crash Landing On You on Netflix. I’m sure it has a cult following; it’s less intense, easy to enjoy, and it’s not going to make you anxious.

On Doom Scrolling

The biggest thing is being mindful of who you follow. I spent a lot of my time scrolling in the sense that I was researching what other people were doing, what was trending, and a lot of it made me feel like I wasn’t living my best life or like I was falling behind every single day.

I unfollowed anyone or any platform that made me feel that way, and it made it easier to scroll. Throughout the pandemic there were a lot of therapists that came online, so I supplemented it with that information on how to regulate emotions, how to set boundaries. Those are things I started to digest and share with my community as well.

On Finding Inner Confidence

Seeking professional mental helped me find out who I am and find my voice. I found a therapist for the first time in my life, and I think when I was vulnerable and honest with myself that I wasn’t doing too well, it prompted me to find different avenues that could help put me back on track, make me feel secure in who I am, and make me understand where I want to be headed as well.

Again, [discussing mental health] is something I didn’t grow up with. So I’m sort of reparenting myself and understanding, oh, I don’t need to think that way. My thoughts are the single most powerful thing that’ll help guide me. I don’t have to ruminate and absorb every negative thought that comes my way. I actually have the power to observe it, acknowledge it, and let it go.

We’ll Have What She’s Having…

I’m having empowerment. I’m coming into myself in the sense that I’m able to tell my story in a way that is true to me. I think there’s power in speaking up. The more that I share, the more other women who look like me are connecting to my words and opening up to me directly over their struggles.

I want to empower the whole community of anyone of Asian descent, anyone who grew up in a household who was told their thoughts don’t matter, their feelings don’t matter. Because they do. For me, it’s just making sure that we can highlight that in the forefront. Let people know that even if they’re still in that household that’s not celebrating who they are, they can find it elsewhere. The most important part is being able to empower yourself and find that within you because once you have that, nothing can shake you.